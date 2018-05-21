Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary '350 Days' Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and 'Superstar' Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only

In addition to the documentary, this special one-night event will also present an exclusive introduction and interview with legendary wrestling manager JJ Dillon of The Four Horsemen to discuss the impact of the film and the current state of professional wrestling.

Tickets for "350 Days" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating box offices.

Fathom Events, Rivalry Championship Wrestling, and Happy Fish Productions present "350 Days" in nearly 450 U.S. cinemas for one night on Thursday, July 12 at 7:00 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of participating theaters, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"'350 Days' pulls back the curtain to give fans a unique look at the personal side of one of America's most-watched sports – professional wrestling," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "There is no better way to experience this thrilling documentary than in a movie theater with other wrestling enthusiasts."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About Happy Fish Productions

Happy Fish Productions is owned and operated by veteran actor Fulvio Cecere. After 30 plus years in the TV and film business, Cecere has branched into producing and directing. Born in Canada, his acting credits include The Age of Adaline, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Cinderella Man and Chaos. He made guest appearances on all three of the longest running North American science fiction series; Smallville, Stargate SG-1 and The X-Files. Most recently he's appeared on the hit shows Supernatural, The Flash and I Zombie. He directed the award-winning short, The Regular Guy. Cecere has spent five years working on "350 Days" as the executive producer and director.

About Rivalry Championship Wrestling

Rivalry Championship Wrestling, a professional wrestling live events and film production company, is a gathering of industry professionals including Evan Ginzburg, Associate Producer of the Academy Award nominated The Wrestler and "350 Days." David Wilkins, Executive Producer as well as site coordinator, is responsible for all aspects of our shoots from scheduling to securing sites, hotels, transportation, and travel arrangements. He maintains all legal agreements and releases on our film projects. David Wilkins has been in the wrestling and entertainment business for over a decade and is a vital part of the Rivalry Championship Wrestling team. Darren Antola, world renowned boxing cutman has worked with champions Yuri Foreman and Kendall Holt as well as in a business capacity with Heavyweight Champion Riddick Bowe; Antola moved into the film business in 2013 and is an executive producer on "350 Days."

