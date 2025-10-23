Get Joy and Blue Zones Founder Dan Buettner Expand Partnership to Unlock Longevity for Dogs -- and Their Humans

Fresh off the Telly Award–winning "Aging on Paws" docuseries, the collaboration brings proven longevity principles into everyday pet care.

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Joy, a leading innovator in gut-healthy, freeze dried raw and whole-food dog nutrition, today announced an expanded partnership with longevity expert Dan Buettner, founder of Blue Zones and New York Times bestselling author. Buettner will serve as a Get Joy Ambassador and Wellness Advisory Board member, bringing his world-renowned insights on living longer, healthier lives to the pet wellness space. With more pet parents seeking ways to extend their dogs' lives and improve their own well-being in the process, the timing of this collaboration speaks to a growing cultural movement around longevity.

Dan Buettner will serve as a Get Joy Ambassador and Wellness Advisory Board member, bringing his world-renowned insights on living longer, healthier lives to the pet wellness space.

The collaboration builds on the success of Aging on Paws: 10 Keys to Dog Longevity, the docuseries created by Get Joy and Buettner that explores simple, actionable steps to help extend canine lifespan through nutrition, movement, and purpose. The series earned a 2025 Telly Award for its inspiring storytelling and commitment to advancing dog wellness.

Through this expanded partnership, Buettner will highlight the parallels between human and canine habits that promote vitality and show how the deep bond between dogs and their owners can enhance human happiness and longevity.

"Studies show that dog owners live longer, healthier lives. With Get Joy, we're now returning the favor to dogs through pet-parent education on nutrition, movement, and connection," said Dan Buettner, founder of Blue Zones and Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones. "Longevity isn't just a human pursuit. It's a shared journey between dogs and the people who love them."

"Dan changed how the world thinks about human longevity," said Tom Arrix, founder and CEO of Get Joy. "Together, we're now showing that the same simple, proven principles- whole foods, movement, and connection- can help our dogs live longer, healthier lives. Having him on our Wellness Advisory Board is a tremendous honor and a powerful step forward in our mission."

Together, Get Joy and Buettner are ushering in a new era of pet wellness—one rooted in science and compassion. Their shared vision is simple: helping dogs live longer, and helping dog parents live better, through the joy they bring each other.

About Get Joy

Get Joy is your partner in the relentless pursuit of more joyful moments with your dog. Get Joy is redefining canine nutrition with a complete line of science-backed meals, treats, and supplements, all made from 100% USDA-sourced, whole food ingredients. Designed to optimize gut health and total well-being, our products deliver uncompromising nutrition that helps dogs live longer, healthier, and more joyful lives. Because at Get Joy, we believe wellness starts from within.

About Dan Buettner

Dan Buettner is a National Geographic Fellow, explorer, award-winning journalist, and five-time New York Times bestselling author. He is the founder of Blue Zones, the organization that identified the five regions in the world where people live the longest and healthiest lives. His work has inspired millions globally, including the hit Netflix series Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones. A three-time Guinness World Record holder in distance cycling, Buettner is also a sought-after speaker and advisor, bringing Blue Zones principles to communities and organizations across the U.S.

