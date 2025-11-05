Get Joy Turns Every Meal into a Lifeline for Shelter Dogs

"Get Joy, Give Joy" campaign turns purchases into donated meals for shelter dogs, fueling a nationwide effort to nourish and rehome dogs in need.

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Joy – a leading innovator in gut-healthy, freeze dried raw and whole food dog nutrition – is turning compassion into action. The launch of the brand's "Get Joy, Give Joy" charitable initiative furthers the company's philanthropic mission to support dogs who are waiting for their forever families.

Buy a bag, give a meal. Every purchase of Get Joy’s Freeze Dried Raw Meals through December 31, 2025, at GetJoyFood.com helps feed dogs in shelters across the country.

For this campaign, the brand will donate a bag of food to shelters for every bag purchased of its Freeze Dried Raw Meals at GetJoyFood.com through December 31, 2025. The initiative is aimed at helping homeless dogs nationwide find nourishment, health, and happiness. Get Joy is dedicated to giving back year-round. Since 2024, the company has donated more than 65,000 meals, treats and supplements to animal shelters nationwide through a range of charitable initiatives.

"At Get Joy, we believe joy starts from within with healthy food, unconditional love, and a chance at a forever home," said Tom Arrix, founder and CEO of Get Joy. "Every dog deserves joy. Through Get Joy, Give Joy, we're supporting shelters working tirelessly to bring that joy to life for dogs waiting to be adopted."

The company has partnered with shelters nationwide including Pets Lifeline and Pup Culture Rescue (Calif.), Big Dog Ranch Rescue (Fla. and Ala.), Muddy Paws Rescue (New York), and Lifelong Friends Pet Adoptions (Texas). Together, they're ensuring dogs across America receive the nutrition they deserve.

Get Joy's mission goes beyond simply feeding dogs. The brand is fueling healthier, happier lives for pups and their people. Created in collaboration with top veterinary nutritionists, Get Joy's recipes are rooted in science and are made with premium, 100% USDA-sourced meats and whole foods– with no seed oils, preservatives or artificial ingredients. Powered by Belly Biotics™ a proprietary blend of pre, pro, postbiotics, Get Joy's gut-healthy meals are designed to optimize digestion, strengthen immunity, and support longevity, offering a better way to care for the dogs we love.

When you Get Joy, you give joy. It's the ultimate gift that gives back for dog lovers who want to make a meaningful difference.

High-res assets can be found here.

About Get Joy

Get Joy is your partner in the relentless pursuit of more joyful moments with your dog. Get Joy is redefining canine nutrition with a complete line of science-backed meals, treats, supplements, all made from 100% USDA-sourced, whole food ingredients. Designed to optimize gut health and total well-being, our products deliver uncompromising nutrition that helps dogs live longer, healthier, and more joyful lives. Because at Get Joy, we believe wellness starts from within.

About Get Joy, Give Joy

Every dog deserves joy. Get Joy's philanthropic initiative, "Get Joy, Give Joy," extends the brand's mission beyond nourishing dogs at home to support those still waiting for theirs. By partnering with shelters nationwide, the program provides nutritious meals, critical resources, and adoption support to help more dogs find loving homes and healthier tomorrows. Because when a dog finds a home, a family finds joy. Together, we can make joy something every dog can live, feel, and share.

