The pool and private amenity rental marketplace is currently accepting video resumes for the dream job of floating, sunbathing and relaxing all summer long

VENICE, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to get paid to hang by the pool this summer? Swimply , the premier, neighborhood-driven marketplace for renting private pools, hot tubs, and other recreational spaces by the hour, is making a splash with its nationwide search for a Chief Pools Officer (CPO). If you enjoy swimming, social media and sunbathing on a Tuesday afternoon, this seasonal position is a high dive into your dream career: traveling to and reviewing pools in all 50 states, and getting paid $100,000 to do it.

Get Paid $100,000 to Swim in Pools in All 50 States as Swimply’s Chief Pools Officer

During what may be the hottest summer on record, Swimply's first-ever CPO will cannonball into as many Swimply pools as possible from July to September. The role includes a splashy compensation package worth up to $100,000, which includes a $50,000 base payment to cover efforts, travel expenses, floaties, and roadtrip snacks, and up to $50,000 in performance bonuses based on content engagement and the number of pools visited throughout the term. Job responsibilities include:

Swim in all 50 states. From East Coast waterslide escapes to sprawling Californian luxury oases , enjoy and evaluate pools nationwide, all booked through Swimply.

From to , enjoy and evaluate pools nationwide, all booked through Swimply. Document the experience. Produce engaging social media content, including Instagram Reels, TikToks, and YouTube vlogs, that showcase the journey of becoming the preeminent expert on the best pools across America, in real time.

Produce engaging social media content, including Instagram Reels, TikToks, and YouTube vlogs, that showcase the journey of becoming the preeminent expert on the best pools across America, in real time. Share the Swimply love. As a Swimply evangelist, represent the company in media interviews and at events, spreading the word about the fun and convenience of booking through Swimply.

As a Swimply evangelist, represent the company in media interviews and at events, spreading the word about the fun and convenience of booking through Swimply. Curate expert guides. Be swimmingly successful in promoting the best spots to cool down this summer through "Best of" lists and guides that highlight the most eclectic, quirky, and epic pools across the country.

Be swimmingly successful in promoting the best spots to cool down this summer through "Best of" lists and guides that highlight the most eclectic, quirky, and epic pools across the country. Host pool parties. While on the road, host pop-up pool parties in cities across the country.

While on the road, host pop-up pool parties in cities across the country. Have fun. We're calling this the dream job for a reason! Most important is to enjoy the best of what Swimply has to offer, and share the fun and adventure with its community.

"Booking a pool through Swimply's neighborhood-driven marketplace is the pinnacle of summer fun. Our inaugural Chief Pools Officer will pool their skills to help us discover and share the best aquatic escapes nestled in America's backyards," said Derek Callow, Swimply CEO. "This is more than a dream job; it's a summer-long pool party. If you have a passion for pools and a splash of charisma, we're looking for you to help spread the Swimply sunshine. Jump in – the water's great!"

To apply, hopeful swimmers are invited to book a Swimply pool near them and create a video resume showing how they'd highlight all the pools they'd experience during the summer adventure. Applications will be accepted on TikTok or Instagram Reels and must tag @swimply and use the hashtag #SwimplyDreamJob. Top applicants will be invited to interview with Swimply's CEO and conduct a "Swimming Screen Test."

Are you ready to take the plunge and be Swimply's first Chief Pools Officer? Submissions are open until June 15, 2024. For more details on the role and how to apply, visit swimply.com/dreamjob . Follow Swimply on Instagram to stay tuned for pool parties in your neighborhood this summer.

About Swimply

Swimply is a marketplace that connects owners of underutilized private amenities like pools and sports courts with people seeking to gather, engage in activities, and enjoy local amenities. The company is trailblazing the experiential-based sharing category and creating an entirely new income stream for property owners with spaces that are otherwise used sparingly. For users, Swimply is disrupting the market and providing an option for individuals who may not have access to certain facilities or amenities. The company was founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York City. Swimply is backed by Mayfield Fund, Norwest Ventures, GGV Capital, Trust Ventures, Ensemble VC and other notable funds and angels. For more details and to book your own local escape, visit www.swimply.com .

SOURCE Swimply