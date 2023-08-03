Get Perfect Skin - One Serum, Six Peptides and Multiple Benefits: COSRX Launches Revolutionary The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the renowned derm favorite skincare brand known for its innovative and effective products, proudly unveils its latest breakthrough, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum. This revolutionary serum is set to hit the market on August 3, addressing various skin concerns with its unique blend of six peptides. From firmness to wrinkles, soothing to brightening, texture to pores, this all-in-one serum offers a comprehensive solution for flawless skin.

COSRX's Newly Launched The 6 Peptide Skin Booster COSRX's Newly Launched The 6 Peptide Skin Booster

Peptides are natural amino acid chains vital for our skin's health, promoting hydration and smoothness. The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum's lightweight, water-like texture ensures quick absorption and effortless layering with other skincare products. Its powerful blend of peptides - SH-Polypeptide-121, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Dipeptide Diaminobutyroyl Benzylamide Diacetate, Copper Tripeptide-1, Oligopeptide-68, and Palmitoyl Tripeptide-8 - addresses various skin concerns, while skin-friendly ingredients like Niacinamide and Sodium Hyaluronate further enhance its efficacy.

Easy-layering Texture with any Skincare Products

Designed for ultimate comfort and efficacy, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum features a lightweight liquid formula with a water-like texture. The gentle and hydrating properties ensure quick absorption, leaving no greasy feel behind.

The water-based formula of The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum allows for quick effortless layering with other skincare products. Add it to daily skincare routine, either by applying it several times or incorporating it into the first step for enhanced results.

Multiple Benefits with One Serum

The main highlight of this serum lies in its multiple benefits, thanks to the combination of six different peptides. This powerful blend works wonders in addressing various skin concerns, making it the go-to solution for anyone seeking perfect skin. Additionally, the serum offers subtle skin texture improvement and exfoliating care right after application.

The Ultimate Skin Booster

COSRX recommends The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum as the ideal first step in daily skincare routine. Use it as a single-use item or enhance its efficacy by combining it with other skincare products to improve the absorption of active ingredients, ultimately elevating the overall skincare effect. It pairs perfectly with various COSRX products, such as The Retinol 0.1 Cream/The Retinol 0.5 Oil for wrinkles and firmness, The Niacinamide 15 Serum for pores and sebum, The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum for hydration and plumping skin, and The Vitamin C 23 Serum/The Vitamin C 13 Serum for brightening and hyperpigmentation.

Cost-Effective Skincare

With its 150ml jumbo size, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum offers a cost-effective solution for experiencing the powerful effects of six peptides on the skin every day. Unlock the full potential of skincare routine by adding multiple layers of this serum to the first step of the regimen.

Clinically Proven Hypoallergenic Serum

COSRX takes pride in providing products that are safe and gentle for all skin types. The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum has undergone clinical trials to verify its hypoallergenic nature, making it suitable for sensitive skin. Its soothing texture helps destress the skin while offering protection against various skin concerns.

Earth-Mate Certified

COSRX is committed to promoting sustainability and protecting the environment. The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum comes in eco-friendly packaging, using FSC certified paper to safeguard our forests.

"Experience the transformative power of The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum," says the brand representative. "It caters to those with multiple skin concerns, making it the ideal RX booster for all skin types. If you're searching for a product that promotes a healthy complexion and supports overall skin well-being, this serum is your perfect companion."

Be among the first to experience the revolutionary power of The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum by COSRX. Available starting August 3, 2023, on the official COSRX website.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

Media contact:

Hye In Lee

[email protected]

82263579606

SOURCE COSRX