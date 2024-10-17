Get Ready for a Hauntingly Delicious Halloween at It's Boba Time!

Spooky Drinks. Big Discounts. Limited Time Only!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween, It's Boba Time is conjuring up a fusion of flavors to satisfy your spooky cravings! From October 23rd to October 31st, indulge in two brand-new limited-edition beverages that bring together the best of both Latin and Asian influences—the Spooky Matcha Frappe and the Spooky Horchata Smoothie. Whether you're a boba enthusiast or a flavor explorer, these festive drinks are sure to deliver a thrilling twist.

Spooky Matcha Frappe: Bringing together the rich, earthy essence of Asian matcha with a creamy, American-style frappe, this ghostly green drink is equal parts fun and flavorful. Topped with whipped cream and a dash of Halloween magic, it's the perfect fusion of East meets West in a deliciously spooky blend.

Spooky Horchata Smoothie: A Latin-inspired delight, this spooky version of horchata adds a Halloween twist to the classic cinnamon-and-rice milk drink. Sweet, refreshing, and packed with authentic flavors, the Spooky Horchata Smoothie brings a festive fusion to your taste buds.

And for an extra treat, visit any It's Boba Time store location on October 31st in costume and get 31% off any one drink! Whether you're rocking a scary look or your favorite superhero outfit, show off your Halloween style and enjoy a wickedly good deal.

These Halloween drinks are only available for one week, so gather your friends, dress to impress, and head to your nearest It's Boba Time before these flavors vanish!

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with a Global Twist—Only at It's Boba Time!

Limited Time: October 23 – October 31

About It's Boba Time

Founded in 2003 with a passion for blending the best of American flavors with the rich tradition of Asian milk tea, It's Boba Time has grown from offering just 40 drinks to an impressive menu of over 140 drinks. From smoothies and slushes to milk teas and fresh juices, every drink is made-to-order using only the freshest ingredients and endless customization options. It's Boba Time has become a go-to destination for both boba lovers and those looking for bold, creative flavor combinations. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and a welcoming atmosphere, It's Boba Time continues to redefine the beverage experience across Los Angeles, Orange County, and beyond. Discover more at itsbobatime.com or follow us on Instagram @itsbobatime.

