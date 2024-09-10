Get Ready for Bite-Sized Mozzarella Sticks with the Launch of Big Mozz Nuggets™

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Mozz™, maker of the first-ever premium mozzarella stick, announces the launch of Big Mozz Nuggets™, a new bite-sized, shareable and poppable way to enjoy the best-tasting mozzarella stick out there! Big Mozz Nuggets are made with only fresh, high-quality ingredients, like 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella (no processed, part-skim string cheese here) breaded and seasoned with fresh garlic, parsley and real Pecorino Romano cheese, for the most fun and delicious thing to eat this summer. Available now at select retailers like The Giant Company, Stew Leonard's, DeCicco's, and Foodtown, and on BigMozz.com with more national distribution announcements coming soon!

Big Mozz Nuggets™

Every mozzarella stick in the freezer aisle has been the same since the '80s -- made with low quality cheese, cheap breading and artificial ingredients. In 2015, Big Mozz started hand-crafting fresh mozzarella sticks that were made with real, fresh ingredients and nothing else. Well, that impressed New York City's most discerning foodies who kept coming back for more at the food festivals, arenas and stadiums that Big Mozz Sticks were being served up at. Now, Biz Mozz is disrupting the category at retail by offering the same unmatched quality at home with Big Mozz Sticks and now Big Mozz Nuggets, conveniently available in the freezer aisle at select retailers nationwide, ready to enjoy in minutes.

"For over a decade, millions of people have been served authentically crafted Big Mozz Sticks at events and music festivals around the country and then we ventured into retail a little over a year ago with great success," stated Matt Gallira, Founder of Big Mozz. "There hasn't been enough innovation in the mozzarella stick category, so we are thrilled to launch Big Mozz Nuggets, a poppable version of our beloved sticks at retail and to offer consumers a way to enjoy Big Mozz in a fun, new format!"

Big Mozz Nuggets are available now at select retailers like The Giant Company, Stew Leonard's, DeCicco's, and Foodtown, and on BigMozz.com. Freezer to oven (or air fryer) for bite-sized crispy, cheesy goodness in minutes!

For more information visit, BigMozz.com and don't forget to follow along for the cheese pulls on Instagram at @BigMozz.

About Big Mozz

Big Mozz is on a mission to create the best party food ever, made from the best ingredients we can find. Big Mozz started with a simple question: why aren't mozzarella sticks better? Every mozz stick in the freezer aisle has been the same since the '80s. In 2015, we set out to create the best-tasting authentically crafted mozzarella sticks ever, made with real, fresh ingredients (just six ingredients!). We've served them to millions of people around the country, and we think you deserve to try them too! Find Big Mozz in the freezer aisle at Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, ShopRite, Market Basket, Giant Foods, The Giant Company, Meijer and online at BigMozz.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Powell

[email protected]

516.314.7730

SOURCE Big Mozz™