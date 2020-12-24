Get ready for future tech: Goertek's global R&D headquarters opened

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goertek inaugurated its global R&D headquarters in Qingdao on the morning of December 24, witnessed by relevant leaders of Qingdao City and Laoshan District, as well as Goertek Chairman Jiang Bin and President Jiang Long.

An innovation-driven technology company with a global vision, Goerteck invests 6%-8% of its annual revenue in research and development. It has so far applied for more than 20,000 patents, of which more than 10,000 have been granted and over 2,400 are recognized internationally by the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). Its acoustic, optic and microelectronic precision components and intelligent hardware such as virtual/augmented reality products and smart headsets are fully competitive around the world.

Goertek established its global R&D headquarters in Qingdao in order to coordinate and integrate global R&D resources, draw elite global talent, and propel sustained technological innovation. Infused with Goertek's mission of "a better life enriched by technology," the project organically combines people, technology and nature to interpret the profound meaning behind technology and beauty. Its raw concrete and GRC slabs are currently the largest among stand-alone buildings in China. Upon completion, the headquarters, with a total construction area of more than 300,000 square meters, will become a beautiful landmark on Goertek's global map. Goertek's global R&D headquarters will be a high-level R&D platform for virtual/augmented reality, acoustics, optics, new materials, artificial intelligence and other technological fields, meeting the needs for future consumer electronics development, and creating a national and even international information technology R&D highland to boost local socioeconomic development.

SOURCE Goertek