Goeroptics Showcases Industry-Leading 50° FoV SiC Waveguide and XR Optical Innovations at SPIE

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goeroptics, a world's leading AR&MR solution provider, unveiled a suite of advanced XR optical solutions at SPIE AR|VR|MR 2026. The company debut its latest AR flagship product, the F50Se — a 50° FoV full-color silicon carbide (SiC) etched optical module designed for seamless AR experiences. Demonstrating its advanced XR optics technology, Goeroptics also showcased full-color AR optical modules F15Pi (polymer) and F25Ge (glass), as well as a range of ultra-compact MR pancake modules at the exhibition.

Large-FoV SiC Module Enables AR Performance Breakthrough

The newly introduced F50Se module delivers performance advantages through material innovation and upgraded fabrication processes.

The FoV of AR display is fundamentally limited by the refractive index of the waveguide materials. Mainstream glass waveguides currently offer a maximum refractive index of approximately 2.0, limiting single-layer full-color waveguides to FoVs below 30°. Exceeding this limit typically introduces optical artifacts such as color distortion and edge vignetting. In the F50Se development process, Goeroptics overcomes this longstanding FoV constraint by innovatively adopting silicon carbide (SiC) with a refractive index of 2.65 as the waveguide substrate, enabling a FoV expansion to 50°.

This material innovation required corresponding upgrades in fabrication processes. To address the exceptional hardness and chemical stability of SiC—which render it unsuitable for conventional nanoimprint lithography—Goeroptics adopts ion beam etching (IBE) alongside an innovative grating design. By maintaining the overall reflectivity of the SiC waveguides below 5%, the company effectively suppresses common AR display artifacts such as ghosting and rainbow effects, resulting in a significant improvement in visual purity.

Paired with a full-color and ultra-compact LCoS light engine, the F50Se delivers over 1500 nits of brightness, enabling a large-screen-like viewing experience.

Extensive Product Portfolio Addressing XR Applications

Goeroptics showcased a diverse portfolio of optical solutions tailored to a wide range of XR use cases.

For consumer applications where lightweight design is critical, the F30Se offers a 30° field of view using SiC fully-laminated waveguide with a thickness of just 0.65mm and total weight of 3.5 grams. The F15Pi full-color polymer module adopts a high-refractive-index polymer material, delivering a lightweight yet durable design. Optimized micro-nano grating structures increase waveguide transmittance to over 92%, effectively reducing rainbow artifacts. Combined with an ultra-compact 0.2cc full-color Micro-LED optical engine, the F15Pi is well-suited for all-day wear.

For outdoor and industrial environments with high ambient light, Goeroptics introduced the F25Ge full-color etched waveguide module. Paired with a 0.2cc high-efficiency Micro-LED light engine, it achieves a peak eye-box brightness of 4,200 nits, ensuring excellent readability under bright lighting conditions.

For mixed reality (MR) applications, Goeroptics continues to lead in the development of ultra-compact Pancake modules. The latest Star LE51-D Pancake module features an 85.5° FoV and 29 pixels per degree (PPD) resolution within a 14 mm total track length (TTL), and integrates diopter adjustment from -700° to +200° for users with myopia. The Star LE52 module further reduces the TTL to 13.6mm，with an optimized 0.68-inch Micro-OLED display.

Advancing XR Industry Growth through Innovation

SPIE AR|VR|MR, organized by the International Society for Optics and Photonics, is the most professional and influential global platform for XR display technologies.

At this year's SPIE event, Goeroptics presented its SiC waveguide series along with a range of application-focused XR optical solutions. These innovations are set to accelerate the integration of AR and MR technologies across an expanding spectrum of use cases—from 3D entertainment, gaming, and multi-screen productivity to industrial maintenance and outdoor operations. Continued advances in materials and fabrication processes are driving the XR optics industry toward solutions that are thinner, clearer and more adaptable.

