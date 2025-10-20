Get Ready for the 941 Third Quarter Deadline with New 2025-2026 Bundle for ezPaycheck

The 2025-2026 combo release gives SMBs and Accountants an affordable way to streamline e941 form filing for upcoming Oct. 31 Deadline

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 20th release of ezPaycheck , Halfpricesoft.com is thrilled to announce the new 2025–2026 Combo Package! Users can now backfill 2025 payroll data while also preparing for 2026. This bundle offers tremendous value compared to the regular annual price. Clients should also keep in mind that the Q3 941 filing deadline is quickly approaching—October 31, 2025. If clients haven't filed, the application will help avoid penalties of up to 25% per return!

E-file today with ezPaycheck

For a limited time, potential clients can purchase both the 2025 and 2026 versions of ezPaycheck at a reduced cost. This special offer allows users to backfill 2025 payroll data, file Q3 and Q4 941s, and complete W2s after the new year.

Included is the ability to process for unlimited companies. This makes the application the perfect solution for businesses and CPAs looking to complete 2025 payroll while preparing for the next year.

"The 2025–2026 Combo Package is ideal for business owners, accountants, and payroll professionals who need a reliable, in-house solution for managing multiple clients or companies." Said, Founder, Dr. Ge

Explore the impressive new features in ezPaycheck that customers can't stop talking about:

Securely and easily file 941/940/94x forms directly through the ezPaycheck software using our IRS Authorized system. See details here:

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Easily calculates differential pay

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

Prints Tax Forms 943 Form, 940, 941, W2, and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)

Supports multiple account within a single installation at no additional charge.

Supports network access (additional cost)

30 day no cost trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.

ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.

The new combo 2025–2026-year version of ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable at $239 to celebrate the 20 year release for the product! It was created for any size business and is available for a short period of time. Potential clients should download today by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com . There is never a cost or obligation to try it. Please note: trial appears on checks and forms until the license key is purchased and entered into the demo version.

About Halfpricesoft.com Halfpricesoft.com has been helping SMBs, Accountants, and Entrepreneurs simplify payroll and compliance for more than 20 years. Trusted by thousands of U.S. companies, the firm offers affordable, easy-to-use solutions including online and desktop payroll, employee attendance tracking, accounting, check printing, W-2/1099/1095 ACA form filing, and ezACH direct deposit software. Designed with business owners in mind, Halfpricesoft.com products make payroll processing and business management faster and easier.

