Get Ready for the Holidays as VARON Launches Black Friday Early Access Savings on Oxygen Concentrators

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, one essential product that continues to improve lives is the oxygen concentrator. For individuals living with chronic respiratory conditions, having reliable access to supplemental oxygen can make a world of difference—enhancing comfort, mobility, and confidence in daily life.

Just ahead of Black Friday, VARON , a trusted provider of portable oxygen concentrators and home oxygen concentrator machines, has launched its Black Friday Early Access Sale —offering a 20% sitewide discount and up to 40% off featured products. The early access event is designed to let customers enjoy these savings with guaranteed stock before the holiday rush, ensuring that they can secure the respiratory support they need without delay. Every purchase of an oxygen concentrator machine also includes a $30 gift card for future use on accessories or replacement parts.

The Importance of a Reliable Portable Oxygen Concentrator

For people managing respiratory issues such as COPD, sleep apnea, or chronic bronchitis, a reliable portable oxygen concentrator like the VARON VP-8G portable oxygen concentrator is a vital health companion. Unlike traditional oxygen tanks, which require frequent refills, modern concentrators draw in air and filter it to provide a steady flow of medical-grade oxygen—offering both freedom and peace of mind.

VARON's Early Access Sale aims to make these advanced solutions more affordable, helping users breathe easier through the holidays and beyond.

Exclusive Offer: $30 Gift Card with Every Oxygen Concentrator Machine Purchase

In addition to the sitewide 20% discount, VARON is giving customers a $30 gift card with every oxygen concentrator machine purchase. This bonus can be used toward top oxygen concentrator accessories, such as extra batteries, carrying cases, or replacement filters—items that make oxygen therapy even more convenient.

"Our goal this season is to give our customers not just a discount, but a reason to prioritize their well-being," said VARON Marketing Director. "We recognize that oxygen therapy is not simply a product—it's a lifeline. This early Black Friday event helps ensure more people can access dependable respiratory support without financial strain."

Key Features of VARON's Oxygen Concentrator Machines

VARON's oxygen concentrator machines are designed for versatility, combining performance and portability. Compact and lightweight, they're suitable for use both at home and on the go. The company's continuous flow models provide uninterrupted oxygen delivery, ensuring stability during rest, activity, or sleep.

Among the highlights of this year's sale are the VARON VP-8G Portable Oxygen Concentrator , praised for its compact, lightweight design, reliable performance, and versatile power options, and the newSerene 3 Home Oxygen Concentrator, which delivers high-purity oxygen with quiet operation. The New Serene 3 combines performance, mobility, energy efficiency, and ease of use, and is ideal for users seeking a powerful, stationary system for continuous at-home use, providing comfortable and reliable support around the clock.

These features reflect VARON's long-standing commitment to innovation—integrating user-friendly design with top-notch performance and quality.

The Benefits of Oxygen Concentrators: More Than Just A Device

For many of our customers, oxygen concentrators have become more than just healthcare equipment—they are enablers of daily life. From enjoying walks in the park to staying active at home, these devices make moments that matter possible. With reliable oxygen support from VARON, users gain confidence, independence, and peace of mind, knowing they can focus on living rather than worrying about their therapy.

This Black Friday Early Access is the perfect opportunity to join thousands who have embraced a smoother, more comfortable lifestyle—securing essential respiratory support while taking advantage of the 20% off promotion and a $30 gift card with every concentrator purchase.

Commitment to Accessibility and Customer Care

At the heart of VARON's mission is making oxygen therapy accessible to everyone who needs it. The company's Black Friday Early Access event reflects this commitment, ensuring that more individuals can secure reliable respiratory support without delay or high expense.

"Our customers inspire us every day," said the VARON CEO. "We see how our oxygen concentrators empower people to travel freely, visit loved ones, and fully participate in life—without being held back by their respiratory needs. That's what drives us: providing products and service that restores independence, confidence, and peace of mind."

Beyond the quality and innovation of its products, VARON prides itself on exceptional customer care. From responsive support teams to clear guidance on device use and maintenance, the company is dedicated to making every user feel supported and confident. With this combination of affordability, cutting-edge design, and compassionate service, VARON remains a trusted choice for healthcare providers and individuals seeking dependable, life-enhancing respiratory solutions.

About VARON

VARON is a global provider of oxygen therapy solutions, offering both portable and stationary oxygen concentrator machines designed to meet diverse respiratory needs. The company's mission is to enhance the quality of life for people with chronic respiratory conditions through cutting-edge technology and user-centered design.

With a reputation for excellence, VARON is dedicated to making oxygen therapy simpler, safer, and more accessible for everyone.

Media Contact:

VARON Oxygen Solutions

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.varoninc.com

SOURCE Varon oxygen concentrator