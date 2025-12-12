Keeping Loved Ones Active and Healthy During the Holidays with VARON Oxygen Concentrators

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a time for family, celebration, and cherished moments. For individuals who rely on respiratory support, maintaining energy and wellness can be a challenge amid busy schedules, colder weather, and seasonal changes. VARON highlights practical solutions to help families ensure their loved ones stay active, healthy, and engaged throughout the festive season.

Supporting Respiratory Health Through the Holidays

For many seniors and individuals with chronic respiratory conditions, having access to reliable oxygen therapy is essential. VARON oxygen concentrators provide reliable oxygen solution both at home and on the go, helping users maintain stamina, comfort, and independence. Families looking for oxygen concentrators for sale this season can explore devices designed to meet different lifestyles and activity levels.

For this year's holiday specials, VARON is including a $30 gift card with every oxygen concentrator purchase, alongside a 20% sitewide discount and select models marked down by up to 40%. The added savings allow families to choose high-quality oxygen support while setting aside extra resources for holiday needs, travel, or caregiving essentials.

Strengthening Community Wellness Through the FOSSVI Partnership

In the spirit of giving, VARON has extended its holiday commitment beyond individual households—joining hands with FOSSVI (Fundación Obras Sociales de San Vicente, IAP) to strengthen respiratory care for some of Mexico's most vulnerable communities.

Through this collaboration, VARON donated Serene 5 home oxygen concentrators to elderly residents and Sisters of the Hogar San Vicente and Santa Luisa Annex. These homes serve individuals who often face chronic respiratory challenges, and access to dependable oxygen therapy is essential to their comfort and daily well-being. The equipment provided by VARON is already helping residents breathe more easily, rest more peacefully, and experience a noticeable improvement in their overall quality of life.

This partnership reflects VARON's belief that wellness should be accessible to every family and every community—not only during the holiday season, but throughout the year. The impactful collaboration with FOSSVI demonstrates how community support, combined with advanced respiratory technology, can transform lives and bring renewed comfort to those who have spent decades in service to others.

For more information about this partnership visit: VARON Mexico

A Thoughtful Holiday Gift

VARON has partnered with Kokorosa Studio to make wellness and creativity part of the same festive experience. For any purchase over $500, customers receive a free craft cutting machine, ideal for creating holiday cards, decorations, scrapbooks, and small DIY gifts. This combination allows families to integrate health and creativity, creating opportunities for shared moments with grandchildren or loved ones.

Best-Selling VARON Oxygen Concentrators for Holiday Wellness

VARON offers a range of home and portable oxygen concentrator machine to fit different lifestyles:

Serene 3L Premium Home Oxygen Concentrator – A reliable home oxygen concentrator , delivering 93 ± 3% oxygen at 1–3 L/min. Features include quiet operation, nebulizer function, and a large humidification bottle for comfortable therapy.

– A reliable , delivering 93 ± 3% oxygen at 1–3 L/min. Features include quiet operation, nebulizer function, and a large humidification bottle for comfortable therapy. Serene 5L Home Oxygen Concentrator – Provides 93 ± 3% medical-grade oxygen at 0.5–5 L/min, FDA-approved, low-noise, and energy-efficient. Ideal for families seeking dependable home oxygen concentrators .

– Provides 93 ± 3% medical-grade oxygen at 0.5–5 L/min, FDA-approved, low-noise, and energy-efficient. Ideal for families seeking dependable . VP-8G Portable Oxygen Concentrator – Lightweight (4.37 lbs) and compact, delivering 1–8 L/min pulse flow. It allows users to enjoy mobility, indoor or outdoor activity, and safe travel during the holidays.

– Lightweight (4.37 lbs) and compact, delivering 1–8 L/min pulse flow. It allows users to enjoy mobility, indoor or outdoor activity, and safe travel during the holidays. VP-6 Portable Oxygen Concentrator – Continuous flow from 1–6 L/min, with a built-in nebulizer and replaceable battery. Designed for everyday use, it provides steady oxygen support while promoting confidence and independence.

These VARON oxygen concentrators are chosen not only for their reliability but also for their ease of use, portability, and ability to help loved ones maintain an active lifestyle.

Order in Time for the Holidays

To ensure delivery before Christmas, VARON encourages customers to place their orders by December 20, 2025. Ordering early ensures both timely holiday gifting and uninterrupted respiratory support, giving recipients the comfort and confidence to fully enjoy the season.

Wellness, Comfort, and Love

VARON's holiday offerings combine health, functionality, and family engagement. By supporting respiratory wellness and providing tools for creativity and shared experiences, VARON helps families celebrate a season that is both safe and joyful. With the right support, seniors and individuals with respiratory needs can participate fully in holiday traditions while staying healthy and energized.

For more information and guidance on oxygen support this holiday season, visit VARON website .

