Get Ready Shoppers! Saturday, January 18th Is National Use Your Gift Card Day™

"People purchase gift cards for friends and family with the intent for them to go out and treat themselves," said Erin Wood, Chair of the Retail Gift Card Association ( RGCA ), the only non-profit trade organization in the gift card industry. "National Use Your Gift Card Day is a helpful reminder to redeem the gift cards you received over the holiday season to do just that."

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers planned to purchase three or four gift cards on average at an average $47 per card for a total of $27.5 billion during the 2019 holiday season. UseYourGiftCard.com is an online hub reminding consumers to use their gift cards or to consider donating them before they end up forgotten in drawers and wallets.

"We are excited that the RGCA and national brands have joined the effort to remind consumers to use their gift cards," said Tracy Tilson, Founder of UseYourGiftCard.com and National Use Your Gift Card Day. "Keeping gift cards top-of-mind on National Use Your Gift Card Day and every day ensures that all gift card dollars are spent."

National media attention for National Use Your Gift Card Day has drummed up last minute excitement among retailers, with the list of participants expanding daily. With just a few days to go until the shopping holiday, the current list of top retailers and restaurants participating in National Use Your Gift Card Day include:

About National Use Your Gift Card Day

National Use Your Gift Card Day is an American shopping holiday held the third Saturday each January. National Use Your Gift Card Day was created to remind consumers to use their unused gift cards before they are forgotten.

About UseYourGiftCard.com

UseYourGiftCard.com is a hub offering consumers special shopping deals and incentives, and helpful tips on how to use and maximize savings when shopping with gift cards.

