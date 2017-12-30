Get Ready to Bubble! Win a Year's Supply of Bubble Bath in Honor of National Bubble Bath Day January 8

To enter for a chance to win a year's supply of Mr. Bubble, just visit bubblebathday.com to nominate yourself or a deserving friend. While you're there, also learn how you can add the Mr. Bubble profile photo frame to your Facebook profile picture. Hashtagging your profile frame #everybubblecounts qualifies you to be one of 10 people randomly selected each day Dec. 30-Jan. 8 to win a bottle of bubble bath.

For every nomination made at bubblebathday.com and for every Facebook profile photo frame used with hashtag, Mr. Bubble will donate $1, up to $10,000, to Ronald McDonald House Charities Upper Midwest.

Bubble Bath Deliveries

Mr. Bubble loves putting smiles on kids' faces. And the families at Ronald McDonald House are among the most deserving of a little bubbly fun, especially when away from their homes this holiday.

In addition to the potential $10,000 donation to RMHC-Upper Midwest, Mr. Bubble will deliver bubble-baths-in-a-box to additional RMHC chapters across the country on National Bubble Bath Day.

"National Bubble Bath Day is Mr. Bubble's special day. To make the most of it, we are extending the fun from a day to more than a week so as many people as possible can help us celebrate. That celebration culminates with sharing the joy of bubbles with those who need it the most – the families staying at Ronald McDonald House locations in cities across the country," said Michelle Hanson, director of marketing at The Village Company, parent company for the Mr. Bubble brand.

About The Village Company

The Village Company (TVC) has a long and rich heritage in personal care products. Originally known as Minnetonka, Inc., TVC markets some of the country's most endearing and enduring heritage brands including Mr. Bubble, the #1 bubble bath brand in children's bath; Sesame Street® Bath Products; Village Naturals Therapy™ and Village Naturals Aromatherapy bath products; Soft & Dri® deodorant; Dep® hair gels; and La Bella® hair and skincare products. The Village Company's brands are widely distributed through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass and beauty channels. Visit thevillagecompany.com to learn more.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest

Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization whose mission is to provide a comfortable and caring home away from home that supports keeping families together and reduces stress during a child's serious illness. Based in Minneapolis, the organization operates four locations in the Twins Cities and serves more than 5,000 families each year. Additional information can be found at www.rmhtwincities.org

