Village Naturals Therapy's New Glow Collection is Formulated to Give Skin a Glow Up at Home or On-the-Go

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Naturals Therapy continues their 20+ year tradition of creating quality bath and self-care products with the introduction of the Glow Collection, featuring a Concentrated Mineral Bath Soak and a Bath Enhancer Vitamin Booster Serum.

The collection is formulated with an enchanting Moroccan Melody scent to lift your spirits and soothe your soul. The fragrance combines citrus tones of lemon, bergamot and ozone with a floral, fruity heart of tea rose, waterlily and accents of apricot nectar.

Glow Concentrated Bath Soak with Collagen and Hemp Oil

Take your mind and body on a spa vacation with the Glow Concentrated Bath Soak . Enriched with skin-loving ingredients including Epsom salt to soothe, hemp oil to nourish, strawberry to moisturize and collagen to firm, you'll feel refreshed and revitalized right out of the tub. The soak is available in both a 20-ounce jar for 10 baths at home and a two-ounce packet so you can glow on-the-go.

Bath Enhancer Skin Glow Vitamin Booster Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

Brighten your mood as well as your skin with the new Bath Enhancer Skin Glow Vitamin Booster Serum , available in a two-ounce packet. This unique bath serum contains vitamins C, D, E and K plus nourishing hyaluronic acid. Simply add the serum to running water to enhance your bath or rub onto skin for a direct vitamin boost. For the ultimate glow-up, combine it with the Glow concentrated bath soak for even more nourishing benefits.

A Collection for the Body & Soul

The new Glow collection combines two important selfcare rituals in one: bathing & skincare. "Women today are busy, but they still want to look good and feel good," says Michelle Bartlett, Senior Marketing Manager of Product Development at The Village Company. "Our new bath soak and serum allow you to do both at the same time. From the skin-loving ingredients to the soothing Moroccan Melody fragrance that fills the air, you'll feel the glow both inside and out."

The new Glow Bath Soak and Bath Enhancer Serum are free of parabens, MEA, DEA and TEA. They are available on villagenaturalstherapy.com and Amazon as well as in select Kroger stores.

About The Village Company

The Village Company (TVC) has a long and rich heritage in personal care products. Originally known as Minnetonka, Inc., TVC markets some of the country's most endearing and enduring heritage brands including Mr. Bubble®, the #1 kids bath brand with #1 bubble bath, selling over 8 bottles per minute; Village Naturals Therapy™ and Village Naturals Bath Shoppe™ bath products; Soft & Dri® deodorant; Dep® hair gel; and Hallu® bath and shower line. The Village Company's brands are widely distributed through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass and e-commerce channels. Visit thevillagecompany.com to learn more.

