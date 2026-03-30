GET READY TO GO "OUT OUT" WITH MALIBU® PINK

"We know for today's drinker, aesthetic is just as important as flavor and Malibu Pink delivers on that with a product that brings the vibes as much as it does great taste," said Caroline Begley, Vice President of Marketing, Pernod Ricard USA. "Malibu Pink has brought the fun back to the rum aisle. Now, we're injecting that same energy into the getting ready moment, adding a new flare to a ritual that has become a staple in Genzennial culture."

Serving pink sips and bestie energy, Malibu has tapped Sabrina Brier, the friend you actually want to get ready with, as the ultimate personification of Malibu Pink. As the starring face in the new campaign, Sabrina brings a wave of pink to social feeds with GRWM moments, all with Malibu Pink's signature Pink Lemonade in hand. Get Ready With Malibu Pink launches as #GRWM content continues to dominate social feeds. Blending mirror selfies and outfit reveals with the rise of pre-party gatherings, Malibu Pink deepens connection and community starting before you go "out out."

"The best part of going out is getting ready, and Malibu Pink fits so perfectly into that ritual," said comedian and influencer Sabrina Brier. "Those are the moments that you remember with your besties, and when the night out makes it out of the group chat a Malibu Pink Lemonade sets the perfect tone with fun and tropical flavor."

This spring and summer to elevate the #GRWM moment to #GetReadyWithPink moment, Malibu is collaborating with LoveShackFancy in a partnership united by a shared love of community, unapologetic confidence, and all things pink. The two pink icons will come together, through a series of live experiences and curated social moments, to transform the getting-ready ritual into a feel-good experience. The collaboration brings together the essentials of the ultimate getting ready moment – dreamy style and bold, playful flavor – transforming the pre-game into a curated moment of self-expression, friendship and celebration designed to be shared.

"Getting ready has always been about so much more than what you wear. It's the energy, the excitement, the memories you create with your friends before you step out the door," said Rebecca Cohen, Founder of LoveShackFancy. "Partnering with Malibu felt like such a natural extension of that feeling. We both celebrate confidence, color, and community, and together we're making those moments even more special."

Get Ready With Malibu Pink hard launches at Stagecoach , California's Country Music Festival in Indio, CA. Get Stagecoach ready with a pre-festival Malibu Pink shot, then saddle up for a neon disco-inspired good time at Malibu's Stagecoach activation (located across from Mustang Stage presented by Boot Barn) complete with Malibu Pink Pina Coladas to cheers as you ride into the desert sunset. Malibu & Dole Ready-to-Drink Cocktails can also be found on the festival circuit this summer including Stagecoach in Indio, CA, Rolling Loud in Orlando, FL, The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York and Day Trip Festival in Long Beach, CA.

Malibu Pink is delicious in simple serves like Malibu Pink & Lemonade, Malibu Pink & Soda or enjoyed as a shot, perfect for adding a pink twist on summer classics like the Malibu Pink Spritz and Malibu Pink Colada, and even for dreaming up your own creations. Grab a bottle of Malibu Pink, gather your besties and show us how you #GetReadyWithPink with @MalibuDrinksUS . Visit MalibuDrinks.com for more #GetReadyWithPink inspiration.

SIP EASY. ENJOY MALIBU RESPONSIBLY.

©2026 Imported by Pernod Ricard USA, New York, NY

®™ & ©2026 Dole Food Company, Inc.

About Malibu

With its iconic white bottle and palm tree logo, Malibu is the number one white rum-based coconut spirit in the world with more than 4 million cases sold in more than 140 countries each year. Made with white rum, the original coconut-flavored liqueur is a staple in famous cocktails such as piña coladas and daiquiris. Its portfolio brings the refreshing taste of summer, inspiring a mindset of spontaneity and fun where the sun shines all year round – wherever you are in the world, Malibu invites you to do whatever tastes good. Discovered in the late 1970s, Malibu has been part of the Pernod Ricard Group since 2005 and today, the original Malibu flavor is more popular than ever. In recent years, Malibu has continued to embody the spirit of summer by introducing a range of flavored liquors, together with a selection of ready-to-drink cocktails, of which more than one million cases are sold each year.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código 1530, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As creators of conviviality, we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

About LoveShackFancy®

LoveShackFancy is a global fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle brand founded by Rebecca Hessel Cohen in 2013. It was created to celebrate love and revel in the beauty of a flower-filled, rose-colored world. Here, everyday is an occasion and your wildest dreams can become reality. The LoveShackFancy aesthetic marries vintage inspiration with a fun and modern take on femininity: An overflow of pink, prints, ruffles and lace that speaks not just to romantics at heart but anyone who wants to feel beautiful and confident in their own skin.

Media Contact

Pernod Ricard

Jordan Serafino

Senior Manager, Earned, Pernod Ricard USA

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Articulate Productions

Lauryn Bivens

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SOURCE Malibu