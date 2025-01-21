Get Ready to Jump into Action! Urban Air Adventure Park Expanding to Lincoln Park

Urban Air Adventure Park Signs Lease to Bring Exciting Entertainment to Lincoln Park

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the global leader in indoor adventure parks and part of Unleashed Brands, is thrilled to announce that a lease has been signed for a new location at 1801 W Fullerton Avenue. This highly anticipated park is expected to open its doors to the public in 2025, offering a wide range of activities for thrill-seekers of all ages.

Urban Air Lincoln Park will set the stage for family-friendly adventure with its more than 35,000 square feet of space, featuring a dynamic assortment of attractions, including Slides, Sky Rider Indoor Zipline, Air Court, Adventure Hub, Apex, Climbing Walls, Dodgeball, Dunk Ball, Laser Tag, Leap of Faith, Spin Flip bumper cars, Stairway to Heaven, and Warrior Course. Open seven days a week, the park will provide safe, affordable, and exhilarating entertainment for the whole family.

"At Urban Air, we're dedicated to delivering memorable experiences that bring families together," said CEO of Unleashed Brands Michael Browning. "Our parks are designed to offer something for everyone—whether it's soaring to new heights on our unique attractions or enjoying a day of fun and adventure. We're excited to bring this energy to the Lincoln Park community and look forward to becoming their go-to destination for family fun."

Urban Air Lincoln Park will also create new job opportunities for the local community, employing approximately 70 individuals. Hiring for various positions will begin soon, and residents can stay informed on the progress, special offers, and upcoming events by following Urban Air Lincoln Park on Facebook or visiting the park's official website.

This year, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 350 parks open or under development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts. It was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

