Get Ready To Rumble With The Women Of Boxer Wives New Series To Premiere Globally On Bossip.com December 5, 2019

Meda Leacock , former wife of Zab 'Super' Judah

, former wife of Zab 'Super' Judah Saskiia "Keyah" Huey, girlfriend of Zab 'Super' Judah

girlfriend of Zab 'Super' Judah Shanequa Tramaine Barrett , wife of professional heavy weight boxing champion Monte Barrett

wife of professional heavy weight boxing champion Linda Batson , girlfriend of IBA Middle Weight World Champion Curtis "Show Time" Stevens

, girlfriend of IBA Middle Weight World Champion Curtis "Show Time" Stevens Jylissa Quinones , girlfriend of retired professional boxer Joel Castillo

, girlfriend of retired professional boxer Cindy O'Pharrow , wife of Kwani B. O'Pharrow , President of Starrett City Boxing Club

Set in New York City, the eight episode series goes inside the lives of these six women at the forefront of boxing. Cameras follow our cast for months and capture the good, the bad and the raw uncut domestic realities. Like their men, these women live the LIFE. Financial security. Luxurious lifestyles. Designer clothes and jewelry. However, when things with these prize fighters are in disarray, these women not only fulfill their roles as spouse, but also play nurse, counselor and mother. Like the men in their lives, the ladies love hard and fight hard. Boxer Wives captures the gritty truth that life offers as these women are frequently as unpredictable, emotional and passionate as the fighters they love. When you see life through the prism of life within the sweet science, what price do you pay for enduring a life that few completely understand?

Full episodes and extra scenes from Boxer Wives will be available free to watch with ad support on Bossip.com on an exclusive basis. Boxer Wives is executive produced by Terrence Green, Datu Fasion, Roberto "RUSH" Evans for Phonenixx Digital Studios and Meda Leacock and Charlene Tineo for WondaWoman Productions.

ABOUT FOR US BY US

For Us By Us is a digital media and streaming platform based in New York City. Founded in partnership with FUBU Founder Jay Alexander Martin, Roberto "Rush" Evans, Terence Greene and Datu Faison, the company currently operates a production company, Phoenixx Digital Studio, and has distribution with Verizon and Comcast VOD. Its production house Phoenixx Digital Studios has a slate of programming produced BY and FOR its hip hop cultural audience. Past distributed digital shows include King of South Beach which saw more than 90 million views on AllHipHop.com, BOSSIP's hit series Charli Knows Best and the forthcoming Lamar Odom reality series, Lamar & Sabrina. To learn more and see a glimpse of what's next visit our website www.forusbyus.com.

ABOUT WONDAWOMAN PRODUCTIONS

Founded by Meda Leacock, WondaWoman Productions provides a comprehensive perspective of the unseen and the unspoken through scripted and unscripted stories. Its stories are told through original films, documentaries, and episodic series. Carrying the torch like so many who have come before her, Leacock takes pride in continuing to break down barriers for all women who share the same mission. In addition to its newest series, Boxer Wives, WondaWoman Productions is currently developing a full slate of projects for 2020.

ABOUT BOSSIP.COM

Bossip.com is the premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware-and completely unique. Bossip draws a loyal following of young and influential trend setters who are up to date with what's hot in society. Bossip was voted as the Best Hip-Hop Blog in 2008 by VH1 Hip-Hop Honors, one of Yahoo! Top Ten Blogger's Roll 2009, and other mentions include nomination for "Best Online Hip Hop Site" for the 2011 BET Hip Hop Awards, recognition in the New York Daily News, Time Magazine, Newsweek, Entertainment Weekly, LA Times, New York Times, Boston Globe, USA Today, Washington Post, VH1, TMZ, CNN and more.

Bossip is a part of iONE Digital (previously known as Interactive One), the dominant digital media platform for brands to reach Urban Enthusiasts. A division of Urban One, Inc., iONE Digital reaches 25MM+ monthly digital consumers across a network of online destinations inclusive of our core brands - NewsOne, Bossip, MadameNoire, HipHopWired, Cassius Life, Global Grind, HelloBeautiful, BlackPlanet and A Space for Creators - as well as other Urban One owned and operated properties and affiliates.

SOURCE iONE Digital