Get Refreshed at 7-Eleven® with Big Gulp's Five New Drinks

"We're excited to offer these new, great-tasting beverages at an equally great value to celebrate people starting to return to their normal daily routines," said Jawad Bisbis, 7-Eleven vice president of proprietary beverages. "Picking up a Big Gulp on the way to class or work or running errands has always been a bright spot in our customer's day. Now, we are proud to offer them choices they aren't used to seeing on the fountain, like refreshing sparkling flavored water and a zero-calorie sports drink."

This fountain refresh is just the latest 7-Eleven innovation in the cold dispensed-beverages category, which it legendarily redefined in the 1980s with the introduction of the Big Gulp. The following crave-worthy fountain newcomers can now be found in participating stores:





AHA Sparkling Water: A flavorful, zero-calorie sparkling water with a refreshing lime and watermelon essence.

Craft Lemonade: A refreshing lemonade made with real lemon juice, cane sugar, and natural flavors.

Replenish Zero: 7-Eleven's popular private brand zero-calorie sport drink comes in a tasty orange-mango flavor and is infused with vitamins A, E, B3, B5, and B6.

Power Berry by Quake: Crafted to give an energy boost, 7-Eleven's private brand energy drink has B vitamins, electrolytes, and caffeine.

vitaminwater zero squeezed: Sweetened with Erythritol and Stevia, this zero-sugar vitamin water beverage is the first zero-sugar enhanced water on the fountain, and contains electrolytes, vitamins B, C, and E, and minerals.

Customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases, as well as take advantage of offers, exclusive discounts and interactive features through 7Rewards, the proprietary loyalty program in the 7–Eleven app. 7-Eleven fans can enjoy the cool refreshment of a Big Gulp, snacks and more without leaving home or even the poolside or beach via 7-Eleven Delivery found on the 7NOW® delivery app and the 7-Eleven app. Offered in over 1,300 U.S. cities, 7-Eleven delivery offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less.



The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com. The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from Google Play, the App Store or by visiting 7NOW.com.

