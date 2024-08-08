Get Smart: C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says smart homes will improve customer service in the HVAC industry

The Detroit-based home service company says smart appliances will help educate homeowners and alert HVAC service technicians

DETROIT, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 400 million smart homes already online worldwide, C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, says that this technology will not only make work easier for service technicians but can also help homeowners better understand their appliances.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning General Manager Dayna Hottle says smart homes will improve the relationship between homeowners and home service technicans by providing them both with more relevant information about system needs.

"Right now, many homeowners are already using some smart technology, like their HVAC thermostat," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "So, they've already experienced how that technology can help them save money and become more energy efficient. As more homeowners move toward smart HVAC systems and smart water heaters, they will see more personalized comfort. But the big changes will come when their devices can connect directly to their chosen HVAC company."

Smart home technology refers to a network of devices and appliances that can be controlled remotely and can automate tasks through internet connectivity. Smart homes allow homeowners to create an intelligent ecosystem that reacts dynamically to changes from both internal and external stimuli.

Hottle said that sensors allow homeowners and their technicians to monitor the system remotely. If an issue arises, the system can alert the homeowner and the technician so that they will both be informed of the problem and a service call can be scheduled.

"Smart home technology can help technicians detect potential issues before they become major problems," she said. "This reduces downtime and saves on costly repairs. It also improves communication between the customer and the technicians since both will have the most up-to-date information about the condition of the HVAC system."

She said other AI features can help dispatchers schedule appointments. Predictive scheduling applications use historical data, traffic patterns and worker availability to build employee schedules while optimizing dispatching and travel routes.

"This will allow dispatchers to get real-time updates on jobs that are in progress so they can determine when they can send tech out to the next job," she said. "Smart homes and devices are already improving efficiency and communication, which allows home service techs to offer more reliable service. This builds trust with the customer and helps establish long-term relationships."

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/.

