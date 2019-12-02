'Get Stacked' 1-Day B2B Marketing Technology Conference (London, United Kingdom - March 19, 2020) - Global Spend on Martech is Set to Double in the Next 5 Years, to an Eye-Watering $25 Billion
Dec 02, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Get Stacked - The B2B Marketing Technology Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Make Sure You're One of 400 B2B Leaders, Tech Marketers and All-Round Modern Marketing Heroes Who will be Attending
The Challenge
- The fact is, too many martech stacks and plans fail to deliver value or ROI.
- But it doesn't have to be that way.
- Global spend on martech is set to double in the next 5 years, to an eye-watering $25bn, and there's a good reason for most of that spend.
- Get it right and technology can unlock possibilities in your B2B marketing that our predecessors never dreamed possible - possibilities only limited by your creativity and your know-how.
Why you need to be at Get Stacked
- No sales presentations
- No platform bias
- Just guidance, strategies and inspiration around the real challenge you face with tech
If you're ready to invest in or get much more from your martec you'll have a choice of 25+ expert and inspiring B2B speakers and presenters with a world of experience in making martech work for marketing, whatever stage you're at on the journey - complete tech newbie, to marketing techie.
You'll have access to a huge choice of targeted, practical learning and inspiration, including:
- Business goal alignment with tech
- Winning internal buy-in
- How to set and manage expectations
- Martech roadmap planning
- Tool and platform selection
- How to find good partners
- Techstack integration
- How to avoid - and handle - mistakes
- How to measure and make more ROI
Who Should Attend?
This is an event for every single marketer, leader, marketing op's expert and marketing agency needing a crystal clear understanding of how to use martech to achieve better business results - and to get better results from their martech.
Agenda
09:20 am - 9:55 AM
- Part therapy, part tool-kit, this session will help you unlock the value of your existing tech stack and sort the wheat from the chaff across the mind-boggling 7,000 vendors eager to sell to you.
- Mary-Anne Baldwin
- Head of content, B2B Marketing
09:55 am - 10:25 AM
- Breaking down the BS: Optimizing your tech stack
- Ed Nevraumont
- Senior advisor, Author, CMO, Warburg Pincus
10:25 am - 10:55 AM
- How can you tame your marTech beast to deliver friction-less customer experience?
- Payal Raina
- Global head of marketing ,Torstone Technology
12:00 pm - 12:30 PM
- Tudder, or Tinder for cows: An award winning campaign
- Vicki DeBlasi
- Head of innovation communications, Cisco
12:00 pm - 12:30 PM
- The line between creepy and cool: How to nail your personalisation strategy
- Kat Collins
- Marketing Automation Consultant, Squiz
12:00 pm - 12:30 PM
- How to accelerate the effectiveness of your marketing and get ahead of the competition by combining CX and technology
- Ben Morgan
- Global digital marketing director, Avanade
12:35 pm - 1:05 PM
- How to enable marketing operations to unlock excellence in your martech
12:35 pm - 1:05 PM
- Be afraid. Be very afraid. (And a bit excited.) How AI is transforming B2B marketing
12:35 pm - 1:05 PM
- How to navigate the martech minefield (it's not just you who's struggling)
02:05 pm - 2:35 PM
- Making marketing automation a reality
02:05 pm - 2:35 PM
- Marketing leading from the front to drive 100% revenue growth over 2 years at the Access Group.
- Chris Marjara
- CMO, Access Group
02:05 pm - 2:35 PM
- Building a MarTech stack at a small organisation - What's Worked and What Hasn't
- Ben Rees
- CMO, Redgate
03:15 pm - 3:45 PM
- Managing customer intelligence in your MarTech stack - navigating the challenges
- Sam Tidswell-Norrish
- International CMO,Dun and Bradstreet
03:15 pm - 3:45 PM
- The best use of marketing automation - How TMF Group built their marketing automation journey from scratch and turned it into an award-winning programme (and all the learnings along the way)
- Kate Duffy
- Director of Campaign Marketing,TMF
- Ash Chandler
- Head of Marketing Automation,Really B2B
04:05 pm - 4:35 PM
- Bringing structure and stability to the martech Jenga tower'
- Jada Balster
- VP marketing, Workfront
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fj8aag
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article