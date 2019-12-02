'Get Stacked' 1-Day B2B Marketing Technology Conference (London, United Kingdom - March 19, 2020) - Global Spend on Martech is Set to Double in the Next 5 Years, to an Eye-Watering $25 Billion

News provided by

Research and Markets

Dec 02, 2019, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Get Stacked - The B2B Marketing Technology Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Make Sure You're One of 400 B2B Leaders, Tech Marketers and All-Round Modern Marketing Heroes Who will be Attending

The Challenge

  • The fact is, too many martech stacks and plans fail to deliver value or ROI.
  • But it doesn't have to be that way.
  • Global spend on martech is set to double in the next 5 years, to an eye-watering $25bn, and there's a good reason for most of that spend.
  • Get it right and technology can unlock possibilities in your B2B marketing that our predecessors never dreamed possible - possibilities only limited by your creativity and your know-how.

Why you need to be at Get Stacked

  • No sales presentations
  • No platform bias
  • Just guidance, strategies and inspiration around the real challenge you face with tech

If you're ready to invest in or get much more from your martec you'll have a choice of 25+ expert and inspiring B2B speakers and presenters with a world of experience in making martech work for marketing, whatever stage you're at on the journey - complete tech newbie, to marketing techie.

You'll have access to a huge choice of targeted, practical learning and inspiration, including:

  • Business goal alignment with tech
  • Winning internal buy-in
  • How to set and manage expectations
  • Martech roadmap planning
  • Tool and platform selection
  • How to find good partners
  • Techstack integration
  • How to avoid - and handle - mistakes
  • How to measure and make more ROI

Who Should Attend?

This is an event for every single marketer, leader, marketing op's expert and marketing agency needing a crystal clear understanding of how to use martech to achieve better business results - and to get better results from their martech.

Agenda

09:20 am - 9:55 AM

  • Part therapy, part tool-kit, this session will help you unlock the value of your existing tech stack and sort the wheat from the chaff across the mind-boggling 7,000 vendors eager to sell to you.
    • Mary-Anne Baldwin
    • Head of content, B2B Marketing

09:55 am - 10:25 AM

  • Breaking down the BS: Optimizing your tech stack
    • Ed Nevraumont
    • Senior advisor, Author, CMO, Warburg Pincus

10:25 am - 10:55 AM

  • How can you tame your marTech beast to deliver friction-less customer experience?
    • Payal Raina
    • Global head of marketing ,Torstone Technology

12:00 pm - 12:30 PM

  • Tudder, or Tinder for cows: An award winning campaign
    • Vicki DeBlasi
    • Head of innovation communications, Cisco

12:00 pm - 12:30 PM

  • The line between creepy and cool: How to nail your personalisation strategy
    • Kat Collins
    • Marketing Automation Consultant, Squiz

12:00 pm - 12:30 PM

  • How to accelerate the effectiveness of your marketing and get ahead of the competition by combining CX and technology
    • Ben Morgan
    • Global digital marketing director, Avanade

12:35 pm - 1:05 PM

  • How to enable marketing operations to unlock excellence in your martech

12:35 pm - 1:05 PM

  • Be afraid. Be very afraid. (And a bit excited.) How AI is transforming B2B marketing

12:35 pm - 1:05 PM

  • How to navigate the martech minefield (it's not just you who's struggling)

02:05 pm - 2:35 PM

  • Making marketing automation a reality

02:05 pm - 2:35 PM

  • Marketing leading from the front to drive 100% revenue growth over 2 years at the Access Group.
    • Chris Marjara
    • CMO, Access Group

02:05 pm - 2:35 PM

  • Building a MarTech stack at a small organisation - What's Worked and What Hasn't
    • Ben Rees
    • CMO, Redgate

03:15 pm - 3:45 PM

  • Managing customer intelligence in your MarTech stack - navigating the challenges
    • Sam Tidswell-Norrish
    • International CMO,Dun and Bradstreet

03:15 pm - 3:45 PM

  • The best use of marketing automation - How TMF Group built their marketing automation journey from scratch and turned it into an award-winning programme (and all the learnings along the way)
    • Kate Duffy
    • Director of Campaign Marketing,TMF
    • Ash Chandler
    • Head of Marketing Automation,Really B2B

04:05 pm - 4:35 PM

  • Bringing structure and stability to the martech Jenga tower'
    • Jada Balster
    • VP marketing, Workfront

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fj8aag

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

'Get Stacked' 1-Day B2B Marketing Technology Conference (London, United Kingdom - March 19, 2020) - Global Spend on Martech is Set to Double in the Next 5 Years, to an Eye-Watering $25 Billion

News provided by

Research and Markets

Dec 02, 2019, 10:45 ET