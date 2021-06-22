Get The Perfect Pair: Duluth Trading Co. Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Custom Pants Builder

Duluth invites customers to experience the first-of-its-kind platform that guides shoppers seamlessly through a custom fit and feature experience. Centered around the best-selling rugged-yet-flexible DuluthFlex® Fire Hose® fabric, Duluth Custom Built™ walks users through seven simple steps to choose a made-to-order fit with over 350 waist and inseam combinations as well as a choice of slim, standard or relaxed fit. Shoppers then navigate their way through details like pocket type and placement as well as classic workwear features including utility loops, bottom hem reinforcements and more.

"A one-size-fits-all mentality never really worked for our team when it came to product design. It was important for us to ensure that Duluth favorites were not just 'available' in our customers' size but made for their size – as unique and precision crafted as the work they do," said Ricker Schlecht, Senior Vice President of Product, Visual & Creative. "With over 10,000 possible ways to build out our signature DuluthFlex® Fire Hose® pants, Duluth Custom Built™ reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting our customers in the garage, in the garden, at the work site, in the great outdoors or anywhere else in between."

DuluthFlex® Fire Hose® canvas is inspired by fabric that once wrapped fire hoses. Made with a 97% cotton, 3% spandex blended fabric, DuluthFlex® Fire Hose® offers optimal flexibility and abrasion resistance. Customers can create their own personalized pair of DuluthFlex® Fire Hose® work pants on www.duluthtrading.com/custombuilt starting at $79.50.

Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high-quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that convey the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and are available through our content-rich website, catalogs and "store like no other" retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our "No Bull Guarantee" – if something goes wrong, we will always treat you right. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.

