Get the Scoop on Culver's® New Flavors of the Day

The first new Flavor of the Day hits restaurants on June 10. The remaining three flavors will be released on the 10th of each of the following three months. All of Culver's more than 700 restaurants will offer the new flavors on the day they are introduced and sprinkle in additional appearances outside of their release dates.

Here's the lineup:

June 10 : Creamy Lemon Crumble: We take our specially blended Lemon Fresh Frozen Custard, swirl in crushed sugar cookies and top with a lemon drizzle. A perfect mix of sweet and tart. July 10 : Midnight Toffee: Coffee connoisseurs will love this espresso-infused dark chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard topped with toffee bits and novelty chocolate. August 10 : Dulce de Leche Cheesecake: The name says it all. Dulce de Leche (a South American caramel made by slowly cooking sweetened milk) Fresh Frozen Custard is layered with gourmet cheesecake pieces and topped with a drizzle of salted caramel. September 10 : Devil's Food Cake: It's a chocolate lover's dream with this Dark Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with decadent devil's food cake pieces and novelty chocolate.

"When dreaming up new Flavors of the Day, we're not only inspired by what our guests crave, but we're also looking at unexpected combinations that will surprise and delight them," said Quinn Adkins, Culver's director of menu development. "Some of these new flavors have been in development for more than three years, so we're thrilled to share them with our guests this summer ."

Culver's Flavors of the Day facts:

The first EVER Culver's Flavor of the Day was Caramel Pecan, crafted in 1984

Culver's Flavor of the Day program features approximately 50 recipes and is made possible because our Fresh Frozen Custard is made fresh in restaurants in small batches all day, every day

Each of Culver's 700+ restaurants offers their own Flavor of the Day calendar

Each restaurant's Flavor of the Day lineup can be found at https://www.culvers.com/flavor-of-the-day

About Culver's:

For over 30 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 700 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers

