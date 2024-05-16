Get the Truth. Then Bet. -- Introducing AskGamblers Sports

Over a year in the making, AskGamblers Sports builds upon years of experience and the affiliate's unprecedented authority in the online betting industry.

BELGRADE, Serbia, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AskGamblers, a renowned affiliate in the iGaming industry, today launched the highly awaited sports betting section of AskGamblers.com, ushering in a new chapter in the affiliate's quest for bringing online bettors closer to reputable and trustworthy iGaming platforms.

Relying on over a decade of experience in online casino affiliation, AskGamblers decided to take the next logical step in the website's development and venture into sports. Over a year later, the AskGamblers Sports section is up and running and ready to welcome sports bettors.

In creating the new section, AskGamblers took a holistic approach, designing a one-stop shop for online sports bettors, with a simple idea to guide visitors toward a safe and secure betting experience.

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, commented on the launch: "AskGamblers Sports is the result of the hard work of the entire AskGamblers team, and I believe I'm speaking on everyone's behalf when I say we couldn't be more proud of it."

"We spent countless hours fine-tuning the sports betting section to make it as appealing and helpful to players as possible. We did an amazing job, and I am certain today's launch will strengthen AskGamblers' position as the leader in iGaming affiliation."

As of today, sports bettors are invited to visit the new section of AskGamblers.com, where they will find a wealth of valuable information, from unbiased sportsbook reviews to sports betting bonuses to various educational content.

