Get Up to 30% off on COSRX Skincare Products for Spring

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Prime members, get ready to upgrade the skincare game with the latest Spring Deal Promotion from April 17 to April 23, 2023. COSRX, a derm favorite skincare brand known for its effective, science-backed, and gentle skincare products, is offering exclusive discounts of up to 30% off on six of its top-rated products. The Amazon Prime Exclusive Spring Deal Promotion is open to all Prime members, where all Prime members will be able to enjoy exclusive discounts for seven days.

The promotional products include:

Advanced Snail Radiance Dual Essence - A highly concentrated essence formulated with 74% Snail Secretion Filtrate and Niacinamide helps to nourish, repair, and plump the skin with moisture protecting it from dryness and aging. It also improves skin vitality by absorbing rapidly into the skin to soothe and improve dullness, all to leave a natural and healthy glow. This serum guarantees long-lasting hydration without feeling heavy on the skin.

Advanced Snail Peptide Eye Cream - A nourishing eye cream that reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles around the eyes. It is infused with snail mucin and five peptides to strengthen, firm, and improve the skin's elasticity.

Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50+ - Strong and effective sun protection without the heavy white cast. This sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection (FDA-approved) of SPF 50+ along with various skin care benefits. It's enriched with Vitamin E to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, cocoa extract to prevent dryness, and cotton extract to minimize oil which provides a flawless matte finish. Also, COSRX's Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50+ is environmentally sustainable by excluding Octinoxate and Oxybenzone for formulas, in order to prevent the bleaching of coral reefs and preserve marine ecosystems.

"We are excited to offer our customers exclusive discounts on our best-selling skincare products," said a spokesperson for COSRX. "This promotion was carefully curated to cater to all skin types, deliver visible results and include spring-summer must haves that will ensure your skin is protected, healthy and glowing all season long, all at an affordable price point, of course."

This limited-time offer is a great opportunity for skincare enthusiasts to stock up on their favorite COSRX products at discounted prices. Head over to Amazon.com from April 17 to April 23, 2023, to take advantage of this amazing offer.

For more information on the Amazon Spring Sale, visit the COSRX Amazon store.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore, and Amazon.

