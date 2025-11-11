Get Well, a leader in patient engagement software, and RhythmX AI, a leader in AI-powered precision care, will combine to form GW RhythmX to usher in the next generation of precision care

The combined company, backed by multi-billion dollar SymphonyAI Group, has 150 health system clients and will be led by RhythmX AI Founder and CEO, Deepthi Bathina; it will deliver the leading AI patient-centric precision care platform for industry-defining outcomes for patients, clinicians, nurses and health systems

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well and RhythmX AI, both part of SymphonyAI Group, today announced their combination into a single company: a powerhouse union that brings together advanced AI innovation with deep healthcare expertise to form the industry's leading AI-native company dedicated to revolutionizing care delivery and patient engagement and improving financial performance for health systems.

Deepthi Bathina, Founder and CEO of RhythmX AI, will serve as the CEO of the combined company

"For a long time I've seen the power of AI to reshape industries," said Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, Chairman of SymphonyAI Group. "With RhythmX AI and Get Well together, we now have the team, technology, and scale to do the same for healthcare uniting AI with our deep knowledge of healthcare and patient needs, rapid innovation, and financial strength to help health systems thrive in the new era of patient-centric, AI-powered precision care."

United by a shared mission, both organizations believe that transformative change happens when patient engagement, clinical excellence and the financial health of health systems advance in lockstep. The company's Precision Care AI Platform unites the full spectrum of healthcare data across 10+ data sources, combining clinical, payer, financial, and social data with health systems' EHR data, policies, and clinical guidelines to deliver clinical and operational insights and recommendations in real-time, driving breakthrough outcomes for patients, clinicians, and nurses in all care settings, and improving financial performance for health systems.

Rooted in responsible AI with more than 25,000 clinical validations to-date, and integrating with any health system EHR, the platform is meaningfully impacting how clinicians work, already delivering more than 300,000 uniquely personalized treatment recommendations for improved patient care. From predicting disease progression to surfacing evidence of undiagnosed conditions to optimizing coding and billing at the point of care, RhythmX AI combines medical superintelligence with medical economics to forever strengthen health system clinical quality and revenue integrity.

Get Well extends this innovative mindset to the patient experience, building on its market leadership in digital engagement across multiple care settings. Through these solutions, patients are empowered to understand, follow, and stay connected to their care journeys better than ever before. Serving most of the nation's leading health systems, including Adventist Healthcare, Ascension, UMass Memorial, BayCare, and LifeBridge Health. Get Well has helped its customers capture significant new revenue, reduce hospital readmissions by over 65%, and achieve very high levels of patient satisfaction. Building on this foundation, GW RhythmX will continue Get Well's mission of empowering patients and caregivers now amplified by advanced AI precision care capabilities.

Together, the combined company will serve more than 150 health systems and has impacted the lives of more than 85M patients, including 8M U.S. military veterans. It's the only integrated offering proven to strengthen margins, elevate quality metrics, and improve clinical results at enterprise scale.

Deepthi Bathina, Founder and CEO of RhythmX AI, will serve as the CEO of the combined company. Bathina is an accomplished and visionary leader with more than two decades of experience leading at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and AI innovation. Having previously held senior executive leadership roles at Humana, Nuance Communications, and Wolters Kluwer Health, she oversaw business growth and innovation impacting 16 million members across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial markets. She has also led global operations to scale AI-powered solutions used by hundreds of thousands of clinicians in over 170 countries. Her 25+ year track record of driving proven, industry-wide transformations will lead the combined organization into its next phase of growth.

"With our companies coming together as one, we have the opportunity to forever change the way medicine is practiced," said Deepthi Bathina, CEO of the combined company. "By orchestrating all of healthcare's data into one platform of actionable intelligence, we're helping clinicians focus on what matters most, giving patients a more connected experience, and enabling health systems to achieve new levels of operational and financial performance."

With this combination, Michael O'Neil, Get Well Founder and CEO, will move into the role of Vice Chair of the combined company. "This is an exciting day for SymphonyAI Group, our two companies and the industry," said O'Neil. "The opportunity to leverage decades of enterprise AI at SymphonyAI Group with patient engagement leadership at Get Well, fused together by RhythmX AI's advanced AI will bring a better future faster, for clinicians and the patients they care for."

About GW RhythmX

GW RhythmX is revolutionizing healthcare through connected, AI-native intelligence that unites clinical insight, patient engagement, and system-wide care orchestration. The company combines market-leading AI precision care technology with extensive trusted patient engagement leadership to help health systems deliver the right care, at the right time, through the right clinician and channel. Its solutions are deployed across more than 150 health systems, touching more than 85M patients including 8M U.S. military veterans. The company's award-winning solutions were recognized again in 2024 by KLAS Research, Fierce Healthcare, and AVIA Marketplace. A SymphonyAI Group company, GW RhythmX leverages various firm assets, including $1B+ in R&D investment, longitudinal data related to 300 million patients, 4.4 billion total annual claims, and 1.8 million healthcare professionals at more than 3,000 facilities globally.

About SymphonyAI Group

SymphonyAI Group (SAIGroup) is a private investment firm building leading global enterprise AI businesses by accelerating innovation and growth. SAIGroup companies ConcertAI, SymphonyAI, and GW RhythmX deliver AI solutions that transform industries and bring value to companies, workers, healthcare professionals, and patients. The companies collectively represent a workforce of more than 4,000 talented engineers, data scientists and industry/healthcare experts. SAIGroup is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Founder and CEO Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a noted entrepreneur and philanthropist. Learn more at www.saigroup.ai and follow SAIGroup on LinkedIn.

Chris Gale

[email protected]

SOURCE RhythmX AI