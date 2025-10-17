RhythmX AI Collaborates with Microsoft to Deliver Hyper-Personalized Care Through Dragon Copilot

Precision care platform delivers real-time, clinically validated medical superintelligence to clinicians, boosting access and suspected condition detection with immediate financial impact

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RhythmX AI, the enterprise leader in AI-native precision care, today announced it will collaborate with Microsoft to explore integrating the RhythmX AI Enterprise Precision Care Platform directly into Dragon Copilot, equipping clinicians with real-time, whole-patient intelligence in their existing workflows and enabling health systems to achieve meaningful increases in access and measurable ROI.

Unlike traditional software solutions, RhythmX AI delivers end-to-end clinically validated medical superintelligence. It's the industry's first platform that unifies more than eight patient data sources including EHR, payer, formulary, quality measures, social determinants of health and health information exchange data, including the Epic Care Everywhere exchange, delivering one of the most comprehensive patient views for in- and out-of-network hyper-personalized care delivery.

Live and in use by health system clinics today, RhythmX AI has:

Delivered 296,000+ hyper-personalized treatment recommendations into EHR workflows

Completed 25,000+ clinical validations by practicing physicians and specialists

Validated a medical economics engine through certified coders leading to a potential $57M in incremental annual revenue for just 200 PCPs

"We are honored to work with Microsoft as one of the first Dragon Copilot ecosystem collaborators," said Deepthi Bathina, Founder & CEO of RhythmX AI. "By expanding our reach, we will give health systems the ability to scale hyper-personalized care, strengthen financial sustainability and truly revolutionize clinician and patient experiences. Through our plans to integrate RhythmX AI's whole-patient precision care platform with Dragon Copilot's ambient intelligence, we will be able to deliver the right care at the right time through the right channel with measurable and immediate ROI."

RhythmX AI's platform equips clinicians with trusted, explainable AI agents surfacing evidence-based recommendations across a broad spectrum of highly complex, high-cost conditions. From predicting disease progression to orchestrating specialist referrals to optimizing documentation, coding and level-of-service capture, RhythmX AI enables health systems to unlock hard ROI in both fee-for-service and value-based care settings.

"Innovative solutions like RhythmX AI and Microsoft Dragon Copilot together have the potential to power real-time ambient insights with critical longitudinal data," said Peter Durlach, CVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Microsoft Health and Life Sciences. "This collaboration has the ability to enable more informed and personalized care decisions, greater efficiency and better overall patient care."

Backed by $1B+ in R&D investment from the SAI Group and powered by 1,050 AI engineers, RhythmX AI is architected for scale and built for rapid enterprise deployment. The RhythmX AI precision care platform leverages Microsoft's Azure cloud infrastructure to ensure speed, security, and enterprise-grade scalability.

About RhythmX AI

RhythmX AI is a generative AI-native health company driving a paradigm shift in hyper-personalized care. RhythmX AI's precision care platform helps physicians pioneer a new era of whole-person care through generative and predictive AI-powered copilots. An SAIGroup company, RhythmX AI leverages various firm assets, including the advanced Eureka AI platform and longitudinal data related to 300 million patients, more than 4.4 billion total annual claims, and more than 1.8 million healthcare professionals at more than 3,000 facilities globally. RhythmX AI comprises healthcare and technology experts and the industry's leading clinical advisors.

About SAIGroup

SAIGroup is a private investment firm building leading enterprise AI businesses by accelerating innovation and growth. SAIGroup companies ConcertAI, SymphonyAI, RhythmX AI and Get Well comprise more than 4,000 employees. Founder and CEO Dr. Romesh Wadhwani has committed $1 billion of investment capital to SAIGroup. www.saigroup.ai.

Contact:

Chris Gale

[email protected]

SOURCE RhythmX AI