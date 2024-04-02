Get Well hosts Chief Nursing Officer Council on the Future of Digital Health

23 Nurse Executives representing more than 20 of the largest healthcare organizations gathered to discuss enhancing patient care through technology

BETHESDA, Md., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well , the global leader in digital patient engagement, hosted the Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) Council on March 6th, where 23 nurse executives from diverse healthcare backgrounds convened to discuss the intersection of digital health and nursing.

The Council met to explore evolving trends that are reshaping digital health, with an end goal of driving impact through meaningful actions. With this mission in mind, the Council focused on three main topics: improving workflow and clinician well-being, promoting civility and a safe care environment, and amplifying care team recognition.

These primary goals reflect some of the most pressing concerns for nurses in today's healthcare landscape. According to Vivian Health's 2024 Healthcare Workforce Report , nearly half (42%) of healthcare professionals said they've considered leaving healthcare completely as a result of unsafe and grueling hospital conditions. When they were asked if their employer has implemented new processes to reduce widespread burnout, 83% of healthcare workers said they haven't. Improving clinician wellbeing is an ongoing top priority. If nurses and other healthcare professionals do not feel supported, it impacts the quality of patient care they can provide.

The council was designed by four founding CNO advisors whose backgrounds and expertise were key in guiding these crucial discussions and ideating actionable steps for change. These influential leaders include:

Jeanette Ives Erickson, RN , DNP, FAAN, Chief Nurse Emerita, Paul. M Erickson Chair in Nursing, Massachusetts General Hospital

, DNP, FAAN, Chief Nurse Emerita, Paul. M Erickson Chair in Nursing, General Hospital Maureen Lal , DNP, RN, Director, Magnet Recognition Program, American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC)

, DNP, RN, Director, Magnet Recognition Program, American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Sharon Pappas, RN , PhD, NEA-BC, FAAN, Chief Nurse Executive, Emory Healthcare

, PhD, NEA-BC, FAAN, Chief Nurse Executive, Deb Zimmermann , CEO, The DAISY Foundation and President, American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL)

Together, the council explored the pivotal role nurse executives play in driving digital transformation, identifying the necessary support structures for nurses to transition into a new era of advanced technology. Understanding that nurses are a crucial aspect of patient experience, significant attention was placed on involving direct care nurses in technology initiatives and adopting systems approaches to improve human connection and overall care.

"Our collective vision is clear," said Katherine Virkstis, Vice President of Clinical Advisory Services at Get Well. "It's to foster a collaborative environment where ideas and strategies for enhancing patient care through technology can be shared and developed, with a broader aim to help shape the future landscape of digital health in nursing."

The Council was represented by 23 nurse executives from more than 20 of the largest healthcare systems and organizations:

Vi-Anne Antrum, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-NC, CENP, FACHE, System-wide Chief Nursing Officer, Cone Health

Leigh Chapman , MS, RN, CIC, Chief Nursing Officer, LifeBridge Health

, MS, RN, CIC, Chief Nursing Officer, LifeBridge Health Linda Cole, RN , MBA, FACHE, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

, MBA, FACHE, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, Children's Healthcare of Jay Douglas, MSM, RN , CSAC, FRE, President, National Council of State Boards of Nursing Board of Directors

, CSAC, FRE, President, National Council of State Boards of Nursing Board of Directors Stuart Downs, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CENP, CPHQ, FACHE, FAONL, FAAN, Vice President and System Chief Nurse Executive, Northeast Georgia Health System

Marilyn Dubree , MSN, RN, NE-BC, FAAN, Executive Chief Nursing Officer, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

, MSN, RN, NE-BC, FAAN, Executive Chief Nursing Officer, Medical Center Cole Edmonson , DNP, RN, FACHE, NEA-BC, FAAN, FNAP, FAONL, Clinical Executive, Board Member, Innovator, Author, Researcher, Speaker

, DNP, RN, FACHE, NEA-BC, FAAN, FNAP, FAONL, Clinical Executive, Board Member, Innovator, Author, Researcher, Speaker Kate FitzPatrick , DNP, RN, ACNP, NEA-BC, FAAN, EVP/System Chief Nurse Executive Officer, Jefferson Health System

, DNP, RN, ACNP, NEA-BC, FAAN, EVP/System Chief Nurse Executive Officer, Jefferson Health System Shanon Fucik , MBA, RN, CPN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, University of Missouri Health Care

, DNP, MBA, RN, NE-BC, FAONL, Vice President/Chief Nursing Officer, Sentara Obici Hospital Simmy King , DNP, MS, MBA, NI-BC, NE-BC, CHSE, FAAN, Chief Nursing Informatics & Education Officer, Children's National Hospital

, DNP, MS, MBA, NI-BC, NE-BC, CHSE, FAAN, Chief Nursing Informatics & Education Officer, Children's National Hospital Melissa Kline , DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CENP, Senior Vice President, Chief Nurse Executive, Metro Health

, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, Senior Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer, The Medical Center Cody D. Legler , DNP, APRN, NP-BC, RN-BC, NEA-BC, CNL, System Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Perioperative Service Line, MedStar Health

, DNP, APRN, NP-BC, RN-BC, NEA-BC, CNL, System Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Perioperative Service Line, MedStar Health David Marshall , JD, DNP, RN, CENP, NEA-BC, FAAN, FAONL, Senior Vice President, Chief Nursing Executive, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

, JD, DNP, RN, CENP, NEA-BC, FAAN, FAONL, Senior Vice President, Chief Nursing Executive, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Sarah Matney , MSOL, BSN, RN, CPON, CENP, SVP Clinical Operations, Chief Nursing Officer, Connecticut Children's

, MSOL, BSN, RN, CPON, CENP, SVP Clinical Operations, Chief Nursing Officer, Connecticut Children's Nancy May , DNP, RN-BC, NEA-BC, Chief Nurse Executive, University of Michigan Health

, DNP, RN-BC, NEA-BC, Chief Nurse Executive, Health Michael O'Neil , MBA, JD, BA, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Get Well

, MBA, JD, BA, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Get Well Heather O'Sullivan , MS, RN, AGNP, President, Healthcare at Home, Massachusetts General Brigham

, PhD, NEA-BC, FAAN, Chief Nurse Executive, Theresa Trivette , DNP, RN, CENP, Chief Nurse Executive, Valley Health

, DNP, RN, CENP, Chief Nurse Executive, Valley Health Katherine Virkstis, ND, BS, Vice President, Clinical Advisory Services, Get Well

Deb Zimmermann , DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, Chief Executive Officer, The DAISY Foundation

The CNO Council and Get Well believe that addressing pressing issues in healthcare with professionals closest to patients will help improve overall patient outcomes. Looking ahead, continuing to host these discussions and implement their learnings in prominent healthcare organizations is a key priority for the CNO Council and Get Well.

To learn more, visit getwellnetwork.com.

