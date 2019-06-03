Get Your Best 'Resting Beach Face' on for Summer Vacay

Summer Vasilas—who cofounded the franchise known for its custom-formulated hard and soft waxes, professional Cerologists™ , extensive menu of services and superior customer experience—loves her namesake season so much that she's done meticulous research on the hottest trends for summer 2019. Vasilas is looking to use her two decades of experience to shine a light on how to secure a consistent "resting beach face" from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

So, what's a resting beach face (RBF)? It's the face of someone who knows how to wax the right way, who relaxes at the beach or poolside knowing they don't need to worry about any facial faux pas and who understands a good sunscreen is his/her skin's best friend.

Brows, once again, are the leading component of perfecting RBF. The big, overwhelming, dark, "Instagram brow" is on its way out, with Vasilas noting an influx of requests for a more natural look. Those wanting to look their best this summer are now asking for a 'no makeup, makeup' look: one with mildly-groomed ends that uses little to no daily products. Leading into selfie season, Waxing the City has seen an uptick in women and men coming in for brow tinting; this new brow look is easy to maintain, giving vacation goers more time to splash in the ocean or lay poolside.

Vasilas also provided the tips below to guarantee the most efficient waxing process for all summer waxing needs:

Prepping for the Wax – To get your skin ready and to ensure a longer-lasting wax, exfoliate for two to three days prior to your scheduled appointment. Also, stay out of the sun; a sunburnt wax is not just painful, but inefficient. Additionally, if you're getting a manicure or pedicure, get them before the wax.

– To get your skin ready and to ensure a longer-lasting wax, exfoliate for two to three days prior to your scheduled appointment. Also, stay out of the sun; a sunburnt wax is not just painful, but inefficient. Additionally, if you're getting a manicure or pedicure, get them before the wax. Timing is Everything – For occasional waxers, the best thing you can do is plan backwards from any vacation. Get one or two waxes prior to the vacation, starting at least one month out. If there is a big Fourth of July trip, get one wax in early June and the next wax a few days before the trip.

– For occasional waxers, the best thing you can do is plan backwards from any vacation. Get one or two waxes prior to the vacation, starting at least one month out. If there is a big Fourth of July trip, get one wax in early June and the next wax a few days before the trip. What to Do After the Wax? – For the 24 hours immediately following any wax, stay out of tight clothing. Continue to exfoliate for two to three days after your wax. If you're getting a spray tan, let your wax settle for 24 hours before doing so. And, once again, stay out of the sun.

"The biggest skincare advice, for waxing and for life, is to protect your skin from the sun," said Vasilas. "When you wax, you remove two to three layers of dead skin, and you're more susceptible to sunburn. If you need to be in the sun, you must protect yourself with a sunscreen. At every Waxing the City location, we suggest looking for one without chemicals or perfume, and most of our locations sell one with a clean list of ingredients."

For more waxing tips and best sun safety practices, visit www.waxingthecity.com.

ABOUT WAXING THE CITY

Waxing the City is a franchise devoted solely to the art of waxing, catering to both women and men. Founded in 2003, in the trendy LoDo neighborhood of Denver, CO, Waxing the City grew from a one-room studio, to a regional phenomenon. By 2010, Waxing the City added three studios in the greater Denver area and also expanded to Dallas, TX. From the start, the founders have been committed to hiring the best and making them better. To ensure "Waxing Standards of Excellence," every licensed Cerologist® (esthetician) at Waxing the City completes an extensive training course before they serve clients. In late 2012, the founders of Waxing the City partnered with MN-based Anytime Fitness, LLC, and the world's largest co-ed fitness franchise. Anytime Fitness is leveraging its tried-and-true franchise support systems to Waxing the City franchisees.

For franchising information, please visit WaxingTheCity.com/franchise or call (866) 956-4612.

SOURCE Waxing the City

Related Links

https://www.waxingthecity.com

