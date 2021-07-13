Get your New York home vacation-ready with 5 easy tips

"The home often gets overlooked during summer vacations," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "Taking a few minutes to check some common problem areas could be the difference between coming home to a disaster or finding your space in the same pristine condition you left it in."

With families ready to begin their summer travel, Petri offers the following tips to give homeowners peace of mind:

Check for potential leaks: A small leak could quickly turn into a disaster if not taken care of early. Taking time to check for water spots on the ceiling, dripping faucets and unusually low water pressure could save families thousands of dollars in repairs after vacation.

Most modern water heaters come with a vacation mode setting. Turning on this setting keeps the water heater from doing extra work and saves energy, and reduces the risk of a water leak. Raise the temperature: While families are away from the home, the thermostat should be set to a higher temperature to reduce the strain on the HVAC system and reduce energy bills. Most families are comfortable at a temperature of 72 degrees, but raising it to 78 degrees could keep the air conditioning from giving out while families are away.

While families are away from the home, the thermostat should be set to a higher temperature to reduce the strain on the HVAC system and reduce energy bills. Most families are comfortable at a temperature of 72 degrees, but raising it to 78 degrees could keep the air conditioning from giving out while families are away. Check door seals : Door seals are one of the most common areas for air to escape the home. Making sure the seals are in good condition can keep cool air from escaping the while reducing the strain on the HVAC system.

: Door seals are one of the most common areas for air to escape the home. Making sure the seals are in good condition can keep cool air from escaping the while reducing the strain on the HVAC system. Invest in a sump pump: Summer often brings with it the risk for strong storms. These storms can cause power outages and flooding, but by utilizing a sump pump with a battery backup, families can rest assured that any water will be automatically removed from the home's basement.

"Summer vacations are something New York families look forward to each year," Petri said. "And, by spending a few extra minutes to make a few checks around the home, they can focus on having fun while avoiding thousands of dollars in potential repairs and energy bills."

For more information about Petri Plumbing & Heating, or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 748-1254.

