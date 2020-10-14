Get Your OtterBox Case for the New Apple iPhone 12 Models and A Chance to Give Back Now

"Apple continues to innovate in ways that connects us all, and OtterBox is here to protect and enable that connection," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "Not only is OtterBox dedicated to developing premium cases for Apple devices, we are also committed to giving back to our communities. Each OtterBox case purchased represents an opportunity to support one of our partner organizations that are focused on bringing innovative education to people around the world."

The OtterBox collection of cases for iPhone 12 models has something for everyone:

Get the most out of Apple's iPhone 12 models with the all-new Symmetry Series+. This slim case is "Made for MagSafe," for the most connected mobile experience possible. Symmetry Series+ is coming soon to otterbox.com.

Symmetry Series is a slim, stylish case available in clear, graphic and colorful options.

Award-winning Otter + Pop is now available in clear! Otter+Pop features an integrated PopTop for added fun and versatility. Otter+Pop Symmetry Series is available in glitter, clear, color and graphic options with a swappable PopTop that expresses your style.

The tried-and-true Defender Series is ready for any rugged adventure from parenting toddlers and teenagers to climbing mountains with multi-layer defense against everyday drops. Defender Series Pro provides advanced defense for your device with a silver-based antimicrobial additive that helps inhibit microbial growth and defend the case exterior against many common bacteria.

Commuter Series offers two layers of protection for life on the go. From bedroom to living room or home to office, Commuter Series protects iPhone 12 models from everyday scrapes and bumps and features port covers to keep dust and dirt out. Commuter Series is also now made with antimicrobial technology to defend the case exterior from many common bacteria.

Strada Series is a luxurious leather folio with a built-in card holder for the most essential cards and cash. The folio acts as a kickstand for on-the-go viewing or can be used to cover the brilliant displays on iPhone 12 models.

Add 360-degree protection to your device with Amplify for iPhone 12 models. Amplify Glass incorporates the first EPA-registered antimicrobial glass and will help keep your screen safe from damage with 5X anti-scratch and shatter resistance. OtterBox Alpha Glass is available with blue light blocking and privacy options.

And now, you can get a case and give a buck! OtterBox and the OtterCares Foundation have supported kids in learning to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists, makers, doers and givers for more than a decade. New this fall, OtterBox invites you to join in this mission by purchasing a case then selecting one of the following non-profits to support with a donation from OtterBox:

The International Youth Foundation (IYF) stands by, for, and with young people. A global nonprofit with programs benefiting 7.7 million individuals and operations spanning 100 countries, IYF partners with local community-based organizations and its network of corporate, foundation and multilateral partners to connect young people with opportunities to transform their lives.

Khan Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of providing a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere. Khan Academy provides over 100 million learners with high-quality lessons, interactive software, exercises, videos and articles -- all for free.

is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of providing a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere. Khan Academy provides over 100 million learners with high-quality lessons, interactive software, exercises, videos and articles -- all for free. As one of the world's largest youth-serving NGOs, JA Worldwide prepares young people for employment and entrepreneurship, delivering hands on, experiential learning in work readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

To learn more about the OtterBox giving back program and how you can donate a dollar when you purchase a case, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

OtterBox cases for Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available now and coming soon on otterbox.com. OtterBox cases for iPad Air (4th gen), Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE are also available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colorado garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories, and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

