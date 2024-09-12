OtterBox Introduces iPhone 16 Cases Featuring Support for Camera Control

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox unveiled new Lumen Series and Figura Series cases for the iPhone 16 lineup featuring support for the new Camera Control. These stylish cases are available only at Apple retail stores, apple.com and otterbox.com.

OtterBox Lumen Series for the iPhone 16 lineup is a minimalist case with trusted OtterBox protection and is specially designed to support MagSafe and Camera Control, using a sapphire crystal paired with a conductive layer to communicate finger movements to the Camera Control. Lumen Series' design includes a clear back and pops of color on the bumper and MagSafe ring.1 It is available in four avian-inspired colors which include a metallic outline on the MagSafe ring with an iridescent fill effect on the Mallard teal and Rosefinch pink options, or matte fill on Grackle black and Macaw blue. Lumen Series also provides 3X military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) drop protection.

Experience borealis every day and anywhere with Figura Series. Available in four color-saturated designs inspired by the Northern and Southern Lights, Figura Series features a slim soft-touch material that is easy to install and provides military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) drop protection. Figura Series for the iPhone 16 lineup has built-in magnets designed to support MagSafe, and a precision-designed opening for easy interaction with Camera Control. These brilliant cases were designed by OtterBox graphic illustrator Samantha Fowler.

"Creating these designs was a very relaxing process, we shifted through how the colors would flow together, like the subtle waves of aurora borealis," Fowler said. "And thanks to the hydro dipping process used to create the cases, each one will have a unique look as a snapshot from a larger canvas."

OtterBox Lumen Series and Figura Series cases for the iPhone 16 lineup are available now at Apple retail stores, apple.com and otterbox.com.

1 Figura Series and Lumen Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

