Get Your Snack On: National Nutrition Month's Perfect Snack is Here, and It's Crispy Green's Irresistibly Delicious, Natural and Healthy Crispy Fruit!

–Providing Sustained Energy Levels Through Healthy Snacking During the Day is Easy with Crispy Green's Crispy Fruit–

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Nutrition Month is in full swing, and it's the perfect time to try some healthier snacking options. One excellent option is Crispy Green's delicious, natural, and healthy Crispy Fruit snacks. These crunchy freeze-dried fruit snacks are perfect for kids and adults to enjoy anytime. Plus, they're made from natural ingredients and provide the fruit everyone needs in their diets to maintain an active lifestyle.

Crispy Green's Crispy Fruit freeze-dried fruit snacks are perfect for kids and adults to enjoy anytime. Crispy Fruit is a healthy and delicious snack made with just one simple ingredient: fruit. And there's no added sugar!

National Nutrition Month encourages consumers to make informed food choices and develop healthy eating and physical activity habits they can follow throughout the year. Crispy Green is passionate about using food as a force for good, creating healthy snack options families can enjoy together. For the past two decades, Crispy Fruit has been the grab-and-go snack for families looking for a healthy crunch, making it the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S.

Switch Up Your Fruits…7 Flavors…One a Day

Crispy Fruit is a healthy and delicious snack made with just one simple ingredient: fruit. There's no added sugar, and the fruit is of the highest quality, freeze-dried, and packaged to retain its natural goodness while creating a crunchy, airy texture.

Crispy Fruit has seven flavors: apple, banana, mango, pear, pineapple, strawberry, and tangerine. It's a perfect snack for anyone looking for a tasty and healthy way to satisfy their cravings.

Freeze-Dried Fruit is a Portable, Quick Source of Energy

The concentrated sweetness, tanginess, and crunchiness of freeze-dried fruit make it a welcome go-to snack that families can rely on to fuel their activities. The fruit maintains its vitamins and minerals in the dehydration process, resulting in a nutrient-dense snack satisfying cravings for something tasty.

Tip: Adding peanut butter (2 tablespoons) to a packet of Crispy Fruit provides an extra protein boost.

"Instead of eating unhealthy snacks like potato chips and sugary snacks that can leave you feeling sluggish, opt for healthy snacks like Crispy Fruit. It's a good source of fiber, can help support healthy blood sugar levels to prevent sudden energy crashes, and can also provide significant health benefits," says Dr. Nicole Avena, author of Sugarless: A 7-Step Plan to Uncover Hidden Sugars, Curb Your Cravings, and Conquer Your Addiction.

Crispy Fruit is available in individual snack sizes and multi-pack bags, offering convenient options for solo enjoyment and sharing.

Crispy Fruit can be found in the produce section of grocery stores and natural food stores, as well as on Amazon.com and CrispyGreen.com.

About Crispy Green

Crispy Green has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for 20 years. Crispy Green delivers 100% pure fruit as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food). In 2022, Crispy Green expanded its product offering with Piña Picante, a new line of dried pineapple snacks with a flavorful twist.

Contact: Renee´ Hewitt

Crispy Green

917.965.8712

[email protected]

SOURCE Crispy Green