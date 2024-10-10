Crispy Green's New Seasonal Crispy Fruit Trial Pack is Now Available to Retailers for the January Wellness Rush!

– Retailers Can Elevate Their Store's Snack Selection with Crispy Green's Best-selling Freeze-dried Fruit Flavors –

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crispy Green, the maker of Crispy Fruit, the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., is helping retailers prepare for the January wellness rush by introducing its new seasonal Crispy Fruit Trial Pack.

Crispy Green's new Crispy Fruit Trial Pack contains four individual, snack-sized bags of its best-selling, 100% healthy, delicious freeze-dried fruit snacks: apple, mango, pineapple, and strawberry. Packaged as one convenient Grab-and-Go-4-PACK (2.22 ounces total), this pack offers the best crispy fruit experience. Crispy Green created the new Crispy Fruit Trial Pack to provide customers with a convenient way to sample the top four flavors before committing to multi-packs of a single flavor to encourage people to try the products and discover their favorites.

"We created the new Crispy Fruit Trial Pack to provide customers with a convenient way to sample our top four flavors before committing to multi-packs of a single flavor to encourage people to try our products and discover their favorites. For new retailer launches, starting with our Trial Pack shippers allows customers to explore our product offerings. Once they find the flavors they love, they can purchase our single-flavor 4-PACKS individually," says Jackson Brady, director of sales operations at Crispy Green.

With health-conscious shoppers looking for nutritious and convenient snacks, Crispy Green's new Crispy Fruit Trial Pack ($8.99 MSRP) is ideal for customers looking for a sweet, crunchy, and healthy family-friendly snack. Crispy Green's delicious freeze-dried fruits cater to kids and adults for a quick, energizing pick-me-up boost or a guilt-free treat.

These crunchy freeze-dried fruit snacks are perfect for active families to enjoy anytime. Made from 100% pure fruit and nothing else, they provide an excellent alternative to fresh fruit with the convenience of portability of a long-shelf life.

Visit the Crispy Green team at Booth B1021 at the Global Produce Floral Show October 17 - 19th in Atlanta, Georgia. Don't miss out on the opportunity to offer your customers a product that combines taste and nutrition. Contact your local Crispy Green sales representative today to secure your order and elevate your store's snack offerings for the upcoming wellness rush.

About Crispy Green

Crispy Green has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good™. Crispy Green delivers 100% pure fruit as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy Green, Inc. is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food). In 2022, Crispy Green expanded its product offering with Piña Picante, a new line of dried pineapple snacks with a flavorful twist.

