Get Your Taxes Done for Free

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You've got taxes to file. But do-it-yourself software can be confusing — and some paid tax preparation services cost money you might not be able to spend. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide can help.

Beginning February 1 and continuing through April 15, AARP Foundation is providing in-person tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program — and it's completely free.

Last year, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 108,360 Pennsylvania residents claim $76,415 in federal refunds and $5.4 million in earned income tax credits. The program is offered at approximately 283 sites in Pennsylvania, including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations.

"AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation's largest volunteer-run free tax preparation service," said AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh. "Our volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code."

Taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide in 2019 received $1.6 billion in income tax refunds and more than $200 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs). They also avoided any tax preparation fees and pitches for high-interest tax credit or refund loans. The program is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required.

To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).

CONTACT: Steve Gardner, AARP PA

(717) 237-6481 or Sgardner@aarp.org

Or

Jacklyn Isasi, AARP PA

(267) 825-9928 or Jisasi@aarp.org

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania

