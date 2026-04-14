Get Your Yard Ready With These 7 Spring Lawn Tips

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to get out the lawn mower, hedge or string trimmer or other outdoor power equipment to spruce up your backyard? The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) urges homeowners to keep safety in mind before starting up any equipment.

“We know you’re eager but think safety first,” says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of OPEI, an international trade association representing outdoor power equipment, small engine, utility vehicle, golf car and personal transport vehicle manufacturers and suppliers. “I can’t stress enough to review manufacturer’s safety guidance before starting up any equipment – and follow it.”

"We know you're eager but think safety first," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of OPEI, an international trade association representing outdoor power equipment, small engine, utility vehicle, golf car and personal transport vehicle manufacturers and suppliers. "I can't stress enough to review manufacturer's safety guidance before starting up any equipment – and follow it."

OPEI offers these tips for readying and using your outdoor power equipment:

#1 - Read and follow your owner's manual. Technology is ever changing with evolving safety systems and other features. Your manufacturer-supplied manual will guide you in these differences.

#2 - Walk your yard before mowing, cutting, digging and more. Slopes, wet grass and weather may impact equipment performance, as well as safe handling procedures. Pick up fallen sticks and limbs and any loose objects that could be hit by a mower. Inspect trees for damaged limbs that may get in your way when mowing or may require pruning.

#3 - Know every lawn mower is different. Whether your mower is a garden tractor, zero turn mower or other type, its unique design, power supply, performance, operating parameters, weight, and other differences impact how to use it –and how to use it safely.

#4 - Look over equipment before use. Check the air filter, oil level and gasoline tank. Watch for loose belts and missing or damaged parts. Replace any parts needed or take your equipment to a qualified service representative. Never disable or alter manufacturer-installed safety equipment.

#5 - Protect your power. Use only E10 or less fuel in gasoline-powered outdoor power equipment if it is not designed for higher ethanol blends. Add a fuel stabilizer if you don't use up all the fuel in the tank right away. Burn off any fuel before storing the mower more than 30 days.

Only use battery packs specified by the manufacturer for battery/electric equipment. Follow all manufacturer's charging and storing instructions.

#6 - Keep children and pets away from operating outdoor power. Period.

#7 - Keep your equipment clean. Remove dirt, oil or grass before using and storing so it will run more efficiently and last longer. Store equipment in a dry place, avoiding damp or wet environments.

For information on safe fueling, go to https://www.opei.org/programs/ethanolwarning/

For more outdoor power equipment safety information visit www.opei.org

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About OPEI

OPEI is an international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of power equipment, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars. OPEI is the advocacy voice of the industry, and a recognized Standards Development Organization for the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and active internationally through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in the development of safety and performance standards. OPEI owns Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, and administers the TurfMutt Foundation, which directs the environmental education program, TurfMutt. OPEI-Canada represents members on a host of issues, including recycling, emissions and other regulatory developments across the Canadian provinces.

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, (703) 887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, (240) 988-6243, [email protected]

SOURCE Outdoor Power Equipment Institute