Getac Achieves T-Mobile T-Priority Certification, Delivering Rugged Laptops, Body-Worn Cameras, and In-Car Video Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation ("Getac"), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the expansion of its relationship with T-Mobile, sharing the broadest non-stock ruggedized portfolio certified on the T-Mobile Network and for T-Priority, a revolutionary 5G solution from T-Mobile designed for first responders.

This achievement underscores Getac's continued leadership in rugged innovation and its commitment to delivering mission-critical solutions that empower professionals operating in the most challenging environments.

The Getac certified T-Mobile and T-Priority portfolio includes:

B360 Fully Rugged Laptop (T-Priority)

V120 Fully Rugged Laptop (T-Priority)

S510 Rugged Laptop (T-Priority)

UX10 Fully Rugged Tablet (T-Priority)

F120 Rugged Tablet (T-Priority)

BC-04 4K UHD Rugged Body Camera (Certified T-Mobile)

VR-X20 Edge Intelligence System (Certified T-Mobile)

With these certifications, Getac now offers a rugged laptop and tablet, rugged body camera, and in-car video DVR certified on the T-Mobile network, providing customers with broad choice and reliable performance in a single rugged ecosystem.

Getac's rugged computing portfolio is designed to serve vertical markets where connectivity, safety, and durability are non-negotiable, including public safety, utilities, transportation, and field services. Whether its first response teams coordinating during an emergency, utility crews restoring power after a storm, or transportation teams tracking fleets in remote locations, Getac devices paired with T-Mobile's T-Priority solution help ensure that critical communications get through, even in high-traffic or disaster scenarios.

"Getac's mission has always been empowering teams who do the world's toughest jobs in the most extreme environments," said [Randy Pfeifer, Wireless Strategist] at Getac. "As critical 5G connectivity demands grow with the adoption of AI-driven analytics, video intelligence, and mission critical communications in field operations, the combination of Getac's rugged hardware and T-Mobile's network provides a resilient, high-performance foundation needed for digital transformation, and empowers teams to make faster and more informed decisions.

From fully-rugged laptops and tablets to advanced body-worn and in-car video systems, Getac's certified solutions deliver the communication, performance, and durability required to keep essential services running smoothly in almost any scenario.

To learn more about the products included in this certification partnership, please visit www.getac.com/contact .

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com . Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube .

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2025 Getac Technology Corporation.

