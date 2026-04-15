Getac Expands Video Suite Platform with Evidence OnSite Mobile App to Capture Digital Evidence

New mobile app integrates with the Getac Video Suite to enhance case accuracy and simplify evidence management for law enforcement agencies

IRVINE, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the launch of the Getac Evidence OnSite Mobile App, a companion field-ready application that enables law enforcement officers to capture, organize, and securely upload digital evidence in real time on their department issued iOS or Android mobile device. As law enforcement agencies manage increasing volumes of digital evidence and stricter chain-of-custody requirements, Getac Evidence OnSite extends the Getac Video Suite platform by bringing documentation directly into the field. This reduces reliance on manual processes and post-shift uploads, helping officers complete critical documentation in the moment.

The Getac Evidence OnSite app is a versatile, field-ready solution for modern policing, allowing for the seamless and secure collection of both officer-captured and citizen-submitted digital evidence in real time.

Unlike standalone field capture solutions, Getac Evidence OnSite is natively integrated within the Getac Video Suite ecosystem, enabling a continuous, end-to-end workflow from collection through case management without relying on third-party systems. Officers and administrators work from the same data in real time across mobile and web.

Designed for ease of use in fast-paced environments, Getac Evidence OnSite enables officers to collect photos, video, audio, and text notes from a single interface without switching between devices or apps. A guided step-by-step workflow walks them through capture, review, categorization, and upload, reducing training time and minimizing errors in handling. Uploads continue in the background and resume automatically if connectivity is lost, eliminating the need to manually manage or monitor the process.

The app also supports secure citizen evidence collection. Officers can generate and share an evidence request link via QR code or SMS directly from the app. This allows citizens to submit photos or videos through their mobile browser without downloading an app. All submissions are automatically grouped with related officer-captured materials, keeping case files organized and improving completeness of documentation.

Security and data integrity are maintained throughout the process. Files are uploaded through Getac Video Suite's secure infrastructure, with single sign-on and role-based permissions. Metadata including officer attribution, date and time, location, category, and case assignment is captured automatically, supporting a clear, defensible chain of custody. Data is synchronized across mobile and web, reducing administrative burden and limiting handling errors.

"Law enforcement agencies are under growing pressure to collect, manage, and process digital evidence quickly and accurately," said Scott Worley, Director of Video Sales Division, Getac North America. "Getac Evidence OnSite brings these capabilities directly into the field, giving officers a simple, secure, reliable way to document and submit information in real time while maintaining the integrity and chain of custody required to support strong case outcomes."

By unifying capture, submission, and management into a single workflow, Getac Evidence OnSite helps agencies improve operational efficiency while strengthening the quality and reliability of digital evidence.

To learn more about Evidence OnSite Mobile App or to submit an inquiry, please visit www.getac.com

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management, and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE Getac Technology Corporation