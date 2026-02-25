GetBuddy Launches GetBuddy Pro: Free Shelter Management Software Powering the Future of Pet Adoption

New platform modernizes rescue operations, centralizes pet and medical records, and expands adoptable pet visibility nationwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GetBuddy, the free, "Tinder-like" pet adoption platform with the largest rescue pet listing database in the U.S., today announced the launch of GetBuddy Pro, a free shelter management software designed to modernize operations and strengthen the adoption ecosystem from intake to placement.

While most industries have adopted modern, cloud-based software to manage records, workflows, and operations, most animal shelters still rely on outdated, fragmented, and costly systems, spreadsheets, or worse, no system at all. GetBuddy Pro was built to close that gap, giving rescues modern infrastructure designed specifically for the realities of animal welfare.

GetBuddy Pro enables shelters and rescues to track all current and past animals in one secure system, including status updates, photos, videos, behavioral notes, and full medical histories. The platform also manages applicants and applications end-to-end, reducing administrative burden while improving response times for adopters. With a single integration, GetBuddy Pro automatically syndicates adoptable pets across major consumer-facing adoption platforms, helping animals reach more qualified homes faster.

"Pet adoption fails when the system behind it is broken," said Ryan Howard, founder of GetBuddy. "Shelters are underfunded and overcrowded, and expected to operate on outdated tools. GetBuddy Pro gives rescues modern infrastructure for free so they can focus on saving animals, not managing spreadsheets."

Howard is a three-time health tech entrepreneur and the former founder of Practice Fusion, the nation's largest electronic health record platform, serving more than 110 million patients and thousands of medical practices before its acquisition in 2018. After years of building software to solve fragmented data and workflow challenges in healthcare, Howard recognized the same systemic failures in shelter systems, an insight reinforced when he completed nearly 1,000 application questions while adopting two dogs from different rescues. To bring proven healthcare-grade software principles into animal welfare, GetBuddy recently hired Miguel Madero, a former staff engineer at Practice Fusion, Director at Zenefits, and serial entrepreneur, to lead development of GetBuddy Pro.

GetBuddy Pro is a critical component of GetBuddy's broader mission to reduce pet returns and shelter overcrowding by improving outcomes on both sides of the adoption process. The consumer-facing free GetBuddy app pairs adopters with pets based on lifestyle compatibility and provides lifelong support through its 24/7 AI veterinarian and trainer, tools designed to help more adoptions succeed long-term.

About GetBuddy and GetBuddy Pro

GetBuddy provides free tools for shelters and adopters including shelter management and AI-powered adoption matching. With the largest rescue pet listing in the U.S., GetBuddy uses AI-powered matching to connect people with their perfect pet based on lifestyle, habits, and preferences. But adoption is just the beginning. GetBuddy provides lifelong support through the world's first 24/7 AI veterinarian and trainer, delivering instant, personalized guidance for training, behavior, and health at every stage of a pet's life. Through its free rescue management software, GetBuddy Pro, the platform also offers rescues a free, modernized platform to streamline operations and expand visibility for adoptable pets nationwide.

