GETCHOICE! Surpasses $5 Billion in Annual Utility Spend as Enterprises Centralize Utility Bill Pay and Operations

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GETCHOICE!, a leading provider of end-to-end utility bill payment and energy management solutions for multi-site enterprises, today announced it has surpassed $5 billion in annual utility spend executed on behalf of clients, marking a major milestone as organizations increasingly centralize utility billing, payment, and financial control.

GETCHOICE! currently manages and pays utilities for more than 150,000 meters nationwide, executing payments across electricity, natural gas, water, waste, steam, telecom, and internet services. To date, the company has processed more than 3 million utility invoices and managed over $14 billion in utility spend through its proprietary GET: Smart Management Technology platform.

This scale reflects growing demand amongst enterprises operating large, geographically dispersed portfolios for a single, trusted platform that manages utility data. Utility billing often requires detailed coordination amongst numerous providers, complex rate structures, and hundreds of invoice formats with different payment requirements. The GET: Smart Management Technology platform combines utility invoice processing, validation, approval workflows, and payment execution within a single secure environment.

"Utility spend is one of the largest recurring expenses for multi-location organizations, yet the act of paying those bills is often highly decentralized and operationally risky," said Kiki Dikmen, CEO of GETCHOICE!. "Our growth reflects a clear shift toward centralized utility bill payment, where companies want confidence that every invoice is validated, every payment is executed correctly, and leadership has real-time visibility into spend across the entire portfolio."

With continued investment in technology, controls, and payment infrastructure, GETCHOICE! expects demand for outsourced, enterprise-grade utility bill payment to accelerate as organizations prioritize cost discipline, operational consistency, and reduced financial risk.

GETCHOICE! provides energy and utility bill management and payment, strategic procurement, risk management support, and advanced reporting tools through its proprietary GET: Smart Management Technology platform. The company helps organizations monitor spend, identify trends, and support sustainability goals across large, multi-site portfolios. By bringing structure, accuracy, and accountability to utility management, GETCHOICE! enables finance and facilities teams to make more informed operational and financial decisions while improving cost efficiency and environmental performance.

