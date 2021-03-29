Getinge introduces a long-term flexible workplace approach

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three out of four Getinge employees who have worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic believe that the setup has improved their productivity as well as their work-life harmony. As a result, the company is introducing a long-term flexible working offer globally.

"We are convinced that this is a win-win approach. A recent study from Harvard Business School* concludes that knowledge workers are more productive from home. This is well in line with our internal surveys, both our people and the company will benefit from a flexible workplace concept," says Magnus Lundbäck, Executive Vice President Human Resources and Sustainability at Getinge.

A recently conducted survey covering Getinge's office-based workforce in top 10 countries, shows that what started as a health and safety measurement in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, has now turned into an established way of working in the company's worldwide organization.

More than 70% of the employees believe that working remotely has improved their productivity and made a positive impact on the work-life harmony.

"Getinge's brand promise `Passion for Life' also covers the lives of our employees. Also beyond COVID-19, we want to be an attractive employer offering existing and future office-based employees the opportunity to work where they can do their job best," Magnus Lundbäck explains.

Getinge's flexible workplace offer, which is voluntary and based on the employees' choice, includes possibilities to work full time outside the office, partly at the office or continue working from the office. The company has developed its concept to fit local adaptation and implementation needs.

The flexible workplace approach is currently being rolled out and is expected to be finalized during 2021.

* Research: Knowledge Workers Are More Productive from Home (hbr.org)

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs over 10,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

