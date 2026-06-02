Getinge Launches Vasoview Hemopro 3, Advancing Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge today announced the launch of the Vasoview Hemopro 3 Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting (EVH) System, including the Hemopro 3 Harvesting Tool and dedicated Hemopro 3 Power Supply. Designed for clinicians, by clinicians, the system represents the latest evolution of Getinge's EVH platform, enhancing decades of experience supporting coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures.

Endoscopic vessel harvesting is a minimally invasive technique used to obtain blood vessels, most commonly the saphenous vein or radial artery, for use in CABG surgery. Vessel harvesting plays a critical role in procedural success, as conduit quality and incision-related complications can significantly impact outcomes and recovery. Compared with traditional open harvesting methods, EVH has been associated with reduced wound complications, less postoperative pain, faster recovery, and improved cosmetic results.1,2

"For nearly three decades, the Vasoview family has helped set the standard in EVH," said Elin Frostehav, President, Acute Care Therapies at Getinge. "Vasoview Hemopro 3 builds on that legacy with thoughtful design enhancements shaped by real-world clinician experience, reinforcing our long-standing commitment to innovation in EVH."

Getinge has completed an Initial Launch of the Vasoview Hemopro 3 EVH System and has received valuable, positive customer feedback. Getinge has continuously refined EVH technology with a focus on preserving conduit quality while improving the patient and clinician experience. Through close collaboration with vessel harvesting specialists, Getinge has advanced EVH technology in a deliberate, user-driven way, ensuring solutions evolve alongside clinical practice.

The Vasoview Hemopro 3 system incorporates targeted enhancements across ergonomics, energy control, visualization, and workflow efficiency, informed by input from more than 100 vessel harvesting specialists worldwide. A redesigned Harvesting Tool features an ergonomic, game-controller-style handle and a soft-touch Activation Toggle that allows activation with minimal force and multiple hand positions, supporting clinician comfort and control throughout the procedure.

The system also introduces simplified connectivity through an integrated Harvesting Tool Power Cable, providing a one-click connection to the new Vasoview Hemopro 3 Power Supply and eliminating the need for extension cable sterilization. The dedicated Power Supply is designed to deliver consistent energy and promote efficient cut-and-cautery performance with minimal downtime. Hemopro 3 includes features which support consistent visibility, safety, and workflow efficiency during EVH.

"With Hemopro 3, we focused on delivering meaningful improvements that enhance the patient experience and ultimately support better outcomes - safely, reliably, and consistently," says Cynthia Hougum, Vice President, Cardiovascular Surgery at Getinge.

Vasoview Hemopro 3 is launching in the U.S., with a training supported rollout available for U.S. customers. Getinge plans a phased expansion outside the U.S., with availability in additional markets to follow based on regulatory approvals and market readiness. Vasoview Hemopro 2 will continue to be available as Getinge rollout availability of Vasoview Hemopro 3.

For more information on Vasoview Hemopro 3 and Getinge's full portfolio of medical solutions, visit Product Catalog - Getinge.

Ferdinand FD, MacDonald JK, Balkhy HH, et al. Endoscopic Conduit Harvesting in Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Surgery: An ISMICS Systematic Review and Consensus Conference Statements. Innovations. 2017; 12(5): 301-319 Luckraz, H., et al., Endoscopic vein harvest in patients at high risk for leg wound complications: A cost-benefit analysis of an initial experience. Am J Infect Control, 2016. 44(12): p. 1606-1610.

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About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

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SOURCE Getinge