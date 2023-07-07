Getinge recieves US FDA 510(k) clearance for Servo-air® Lite

News provided by

Getinge

07 Jul, 2023, 10:32 ET

Getinge announces clearance from the US FDA for Servo-air® Lite, a wall gas independent non-invasive mechanical ventilator.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are happy to broaden our ventilator product offering for the US market", says Elin Frostehav, President Acute Care Therapies at Getinge. "This significantly increases our addressable ventilation market in the US, by now being able to target the non-invasive hospital segment with our ventilation offering." 

Servo-air® Lite is Getinge's turbine-driven ventilator for non-invasive ventilation. Like all Servo ventilators, it offers ICU-quality ventilation but is more geared towards spontaneously breathing patients in need of extra breathing support. With its powerful turbine and long-lasting battery backup power, it can also be operated independent of wall gas and is suitable for intrahospital transports. It features embedded workflows, support for High Flow therapy, CO2 monitoring option and tools to support escalation of therapy if needed to.

The product is expected to be available for customers in the US from September 2023.

Investor Relations:
Lars Mattsson, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)10 335 0043
Email: [email protected]

Media contact:
Anna Appelqvist, Vice President Corporate Communications
Phone: +46 (0)10 335 5906
Email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/942/3802180/2179984.pdf

Getinge recieves US FDA 510(k) clearance for Servo-air Lite

https://news.cision.com/getinge/i/servo-air-niv-ventilator-clinical-environment-female-adult-patient-1200x628,c3198558

Servo-air-NIV-ventilator-clinical-environment-female-adult-patient 1200x628

SOURCE Getinge

