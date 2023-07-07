Getinge announces clearance from the US FDA for Servo-air® Lite, a wall gas independent non-invasive mechanical ventilator.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are happy to broaden our ventilator product offering for the US market", says Elin Frostehav, President Acute Care Therapies at Getinge. "This significantly increases our addressable ventilation market in the US, by now being able to target the non-invasive hospital segment with our ventilation offering."

Servo-air® Lite is Getinge's turbine-driven ventilator for non-invasive ventilation. Like all Servo ventilators, it offers ICU-quality ventilation but is more geared towards spontaneously breathing patients in need of extra breathing support. With its powerful turbine and long-lasting battery backup power, it can also be operated independent of wall gas and is suitable for intrahospital transports. It features embedded workflows, support for High Flow therapy, CO 2 monitoring option and tools to support escalation of therapy if needed to.

The product is expected to be available for customers in the US from September 2023.

Investor Relations:

Lars Mattsson, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)10 335 0043

Email: [email protected]

Media contact:

Anna Appelqvist, Vice President Corporate Communications

Phone: +46 (0)10 335 5906

Email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/942/3802180/2179984.pdf Getinge recieves US FDA 510(k) clearance for Servo-air Lite https://news.cision.com/getinge/i/servo-air-niv-ventilator-clinical-environment-female-adult-patient-1200x628,c3198558 Servo-air-NIV-ventilator-clinical-environment-female-adult-patient 1200x628

SOURCE Getinge