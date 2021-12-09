Getir Arrives in New York City, Introducing Ultrafast 10-Minute Grocery Deliveries

"Our United States expansion began with Chicago, and we are happy to announce that we have officially launched in New York. By the end of the year, with the addition of Boston, we will be present in three U.S. cities. We're excited to showcase our best-in-class service and continue our strong expansion plan for this new market. We are the pioneers in ultrafast grocery deliveries, and we are excited to introduce Getir to New Yorkers," says Nazim Salur, Founder of Getir.

As an exclusive offer for the launch, customers will not be charged a delivery fee for their first five orders. Getir is open from 8am to 12am and is available in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and parts of Queens, with continued expansion in the coming weeks.

The company revolutionized last-mile delivery to customers with its 10-minute grocery delivery proposition, offering approximately 2,000 everyday items from chocolate to soft drinks, dairy to cleaning materials, and chips to pet food. Getir was founded in 2015 as the world's first ultrafast grocery delivery service in Istanbul and has grown rapidly in recent years. With the company's launch in the United States, Getir is now operational in nine countries worldwide, paving the way for further global expansion of the ultrafast grocery delivery category. Getir's delivery model and emphasis on prompt service helps customers save time so they concentrate more on the things that matter most to them. This year alone, Getir has raised over $1.1 billion in funding, valuing the company at $7.7 billion.

Getir offers its riders and pickers both full time and part time job options. The company is committed to offering employees exemplary working conditions and making safety a top priority, and riders are provided high quality helmets and protective equipment along with their ebikes and emopeds. Additionally, riders receive comprehensive training and driver safety courses.

Getir is currently available in both the Google Play and Apple App store.

About Getir

Getir is the ultrafast delivery pioneer. The tech company, based in Istanbul, has revolutionized last-mile delivery with its 10-minute grocery delivery proposition offering approximately 2,000 everyday items to its customers in minutes, 7 days a week, day and night. Getir is now operating in all 81 cities of Turkey and has launched operations in the UK in January, in the Netherlands in May, Germany and France in June, Spain and Italy in September, Portugal in October and the United States in November 2021.

Getir is, first and foremost, a technology company that operates in retail and logistics. It was founded in 2015 by Nazim Salur (founder of BiTaksi, Turkey's leading taxi app), Serkan Borancili (founder of GittiGidiyor which was acquired by eBay in 2011) and Tuncay Tutek (ex-PepsiCo and P&G executive in Europe & the Middle East).

SOURCE Getir