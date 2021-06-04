Getir is streets ahead following latest funding round valuing the company at over $7.5bn

Backed by existing investors including Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital, Getir will now add a number of global, blue-chip investors including Silver Lake, DisruptAD, and Mubadala Investment Company as well as a large, diversified asset manager on the West Coast. This marks Getir's third round of investment in 2021, with nearly $1bn raised since the beginning of the year. Getir will utilize the latest capital injection to fuel its expansion into the United States.

Following a hugely successful international launch in London in January and starting its operations in Amsterdam in May, Getir is stepping up its European operations with couriers set to hit the road in Paris and Berlin in the next few weeks. Several cities in the US are on the roster to follow by Q4 this year as Getir expands into the United States. This will see Getir operating in six countries, further establishing them as not only the creators of the ultrafast grocery delivery category, but also the benchmark brand in the industry.

"Our model and approach to ultrafast delivery is thriving and this latest round of funding further enables us to deliver our best-in-class service to new customers in Europe, the United States and beyond. There is great appetite for Getir and rapid grocery delivery. As the pioneers of the market, we continue to stand out by constantly innovating to provide the industry standard." says Nazim Salur, Founder of Getir.

About Getir

Getir is the ultrafast delivery pioneer. The tech company, based in Istanbul, has revolutionized last-mile delivery with its 10-minute grocery delivery proposition offering a selection of 1,500 everyday items to its customers in minutes, 7 days a week, day and night. Getir is now operating in 30 cities in Turkey and has launched operations in the UK in January and in the Netherlands in May 2021. Getir also has sub-brands - GetirFood, GetirMore, GetirWater and GetirLocals.

Getir is, first and foremost, a technology company that operates in retail and logistics. It was founded in 2015 by Nazim Salur (founder of BiTaksi, Turkey's leading taxi app), Serkan Borancili (founder of GittiGidiyor which was acquired by eBay in 2011) and Tuncay Tutek (ex-PepsiCo and P&G executive in Europe & the Middle East).

