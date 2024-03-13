Getlabs Enlists Veteran Healthcare Execs to Expand At-Home Diagnostic Services

MIAMI, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getlabs , the nationwide leader for at-home diagnostics, today announced it hired two healthcare industry veterans as it expands its suite of services to advanced diagnostics. Claire Hough joins as Chief Technology Officer leading engineering, product, and design while Roger Pricer joins as Chief Commercial Officer to lead all commercial efforts.

Since starting with lab collections, Getlabs has significantly expanded the breadth of its offering to serve enterprise healthcare organizations and now offers a robust technology suite including Getlabs API and Getlabs Portal where providers can order additional services ranging from routine diagnostics like vitals and biometrics to advanced diagnostics including PAD Screenings and Diabetic Retinopathies.

"We've been excited to see how quickly Getlabs is shaping the market - with leading healthcare organizations seeking to integrate at-home diagnostics as a core part of their offering." said Kyle Michelson, Founder & CEO, "That's why I'm particularly excited to bring in domain expertise with individuals who have scaled some of the most innovative companies in healthcare. With the addition of Roger and Claire to our team, we will build upon Getlabs' lead and provide specialized solutions for a wide variety of partners across the healthcare ecosystem."

Claire brings over 25 years of experience as a technology leader. She has helped several Silicon Valley startups grow and scale to deliver impact-driving products and services, including Carbon Health, Udemy, Netscape, Napster, and Nextag. In 2021, Claire helped Carbon Health scale its technology platform to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations to 1.6 M people in Los Angeles.

"I am deeply motivated by Getlabs' mission of expanding access to diagnostics and extremely impressed by the team's capability and commitment to delivering high-quality services," said Claire. "Technology is central to how Getlabs delivers its services at scale and we will provide innovative solutions for our partners, patients, operations teams and field teams. I am honored to lead a talented team of engineers and product innovators. I look forward to building the technology platform to the next level to meet the company's ambitious growth plans."

Roger joins Getlabs with more than 30 years of expertise in technology and tech-enabled services including, most recently, scaling and leading go-to-market efforts for the in-home services division of Signify Health. Roger has extensive experience in leadership positions that focus on developing collaboration and growing mutual success with some of the largest healthcare organizations in the U.S. as well as leading new business development efforts resulting in the forging of partnerships across a number of market verticals.

"Getlabs' stellar reputation and mission-driven focus on bringing high quality in-home diagnostics with an exceptional patient experience inspired me to join Getlabs. I am excited to have hit the ground running in helping expand the company's existing partnerships and lead the company's launch of new services, markets and geographies," said Roger.

With the expansion of its executive team, Getlabs plans to further develop its technology platform and expand its menu of diagnostic services while partnering with additional types of healthcare organizations including Telehealth, Value Based Care, Clinical Research, Medicare Advantage, and Employers.

"Getlabs' market adaptability has been vital to making an impact in the digital healthcare sector," said Matt Bettonville, Investor at Yosemite. "As the company continues on this trajectory of growth and expansion, enlisting industry experts Claire and Roger was a natural fit. They will make excellent additions to the team, leveraging their experience working with some of the most innovative companies in healthcare."

About Getlabs:

Getlabs is the nationwide leader for at-home diagnostics. Healthcare organizations use our all-in-one platform to dispatch skilled medical specialists to their patients and collect labs, vitals, and advanced diagnostics. By partnering with Getlabs, providers can expand access to care, improve adherence, and make informed medical decisions remotely. Learn more

