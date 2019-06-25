GetOnBoard With Celebrity Cruises For Its Third Annual Pride Party At Sea

MIAMI, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For a third year running, Celebrity Cruises is celebrating Pride Month across the brand's growing global fleet by hosting its third annual Pride Party at Sea with Olympic medalist Adam Rippon reprising his role as Grand Marshal for the festivities.

Olympic medalist and Pride Party at Sea Grand Marshal Adam Rippon celebrating Pride Month with Celebrity Cruises alongside both guests and crew on board the brand’s newest ship, Celebrity Edge. Olympic medalist and Pride Party at Sea Grand Marshal Adam Rippon celebrating Pride Month with Celebrity Cruises and crew members of the new Celebrity Edge in Ibiza, Spain. Celebrity Cruises’ 30 Days of Pride have been ongoing since the first of the month, with a variety of multi-generational LGBTQ+-focused programming happening each day of the week across the fleet. All of this led up to the Pride Party at Sea extravaganza, which took place on 10 ships across the brand's fleet, including Celebrity’s newest ship, Celebrity Edge.

Celebrity's 30 Days of Pride have been ongoing since the first of the month, with a variety of multi-generational LGBTQ+-focused programming happening each day of the week across the fleet. All of this led up to the Pride Party at Sea extravaganza, which took place on 10 ships across the brand's fleet, including Celebrity's newest ship, Celebrity Edge. Together, Officers, staff and guests around the world have been participating in signature Pride programming such as The Largest Kiki At Sea, Silent Disco Pride, and Pride Art Hour.

"We are passionate about promoting diversity and inclusion year-round, but Pride Month provides a special opportunity not only to promote Pride, but also to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and honor all they've fought for and accomplished," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises.

Rippon, who is currently sailing onboard Celebrity Edge for the celebration, which took place last night in Ibiza, Spain, said: "I'm so incredibly honored and excited to be back again celebrating Pride Month with Celebrity Cruises as Grand Marshal for the third annual Pride Party at Sea! I love having the opportunity to partner with brands who genuinely care for and joyfully celebrate the LGBTQ+ community."

The party took place in tandem across the award-winning Celebrity fleet, with each ship "handing off the party baton" to the next to keep the festivities running across hemispheres and time zones. In the end, the party traveled more than 10,000 miles to ten ships around the world.

Thousands of guests have attended the event – which the brand planned as a show of solidarity with and an effort to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community – since its inception in 2017.

To learn more about Celebrity's commitment to diversity and inclusion and support of the LGBTQ+ community, visit www.celebritycruises.com/specialty-cruises/lgbt-gay-cruise-vacations.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of modern luxury, with its cool, contemporary design and warm spaces; dining experiences where the design of the venues is as important as the cuisine; and the amazing service that only Celebrity can provide, all created to provide an unmatchable experience for vacationers' precious time. Celebrity Cruises' 13 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents. Celebrity also presents incredible Cruisetour experiences in Alaska and Canada.

