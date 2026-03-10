CELEBRITY CRUISES' 2028 GALAPAGOS EXPEDITIONS ARE OPEN FOR BOOKING

An exclusive, 100-passenger mega-yacht, Celebrity Flora is designed specifically and purposefully for sailing in the Galapagos. Guests enjoy best-in-class, all-inclusive accommodations, elevated culinary offerings, one-of-a-kind experiences – such as glamping on board under the stars, and the unmatched hospitality Celebrity Cruises is known for. On seven-night, 10-night, 11-night or 16-night itineraries, guests can explore the Galapagos on outer loop and inner loop sailings, while extended experiences include opportunities to explore Quito, Ecuador, as well as Lima, Cusco, Sacred Valley and Machu Picchu in Peru.

"The Galapagos is one of the most extraordinary places on Earth, and we are privileged to offer our guests an elevated and intimate way to explore the region on the award-winning Celebrity Flora," said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. "Beyond delivering once‑in‑a‑lifetime experiences, we are also committed to supporting the long‑term conservation of these remarkable islands through our sustainability initiatives and community projects."

In partnership with Galapagos National Park, Celebrity Cruises' "Rewilding Galapagos" initiative invites guests to help restore the natural habitats of the Galapagos Islands and protect endangered wildlife throughout the region. On each itinerary, Celebrity Flora guests visit a Scalesia reforestation area with Galapagos National Park naturalist guides to plant seedlings. To date, guests have helped restore more than 86 acres to support the incredibly biodiverse habitats that are home to iconic plant and animal species. As they sail the region in 2028, the initiative will reach a new milestone, planting 100,000 trees.

The newly renovated Hernán Carrión Nursery, sponsored by the Celebrity Cruises Galapagos Fund, grows all the native plants used for reforestation efforts in the Galapagos. Established in 2005, this fund has supported local conservation efforts through the restoration of the islands' ecosystems and local community projects. Driven by a mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly, Celebrity Cruises is championing a broader commitment to SEA the Future by supporting environmental stewardship, energizing communities, and accelerating innovation. To learn more, visit: www.celebritycruises.com/galapagosstewardship.

On Celebrity Cruises' Galapagos adventures, guests meet amazing wildlife, trek breathtaking landscapes, and discover the region through the eyes of expert naturalists, while enjoying Celebrity Flora's spacious accommodations, locally sourced and globally inspired cuisine, and the elevated hospitality Celebrity Cruises is known for. To book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, visit www.celebrity.com, call Celebrity Cruises at 1-888-751-9303, or contact a trusted travel advisor.

