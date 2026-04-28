GetReal Security Adds Cybersecurity Veteran Varun Kohli as Chief Marketing Officer to Meet Rising Enterprise Demand in Era of AI-Driven Identity Threats

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GetReal Security, the leading cybersecurity company in real-time protection against deepfakes and AI-powered identity attacks, today announced the appointment of Varun Kohli as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Kohli brings decades of go-to-market and marketing leadership across the cybersecurity industry as the company scales its platform and expands its presence among enterprise customers.

With deepfake fraud draining over $1.5 billion in estimated losses in 2025 alone, and Sam Altman's World project recently announcing a proof of human verification system for mainstream apps, the question of digital identity has moved from fringe concern to boardroom dilemma.

In this role, Kohli will lead GetReal's global marketing strategy, including brand, product marketing, demand generation, and growth operations — with a mandate to accelerate awareness and continue to scale GetReal's digital integrity platform in the face of evolving threats that are scaling daily.

"Varun is an accomplished leader and one of the most creative marketers in cybersecurity," said Matt Moynahan, CEO of GetReal Security. "He has a unique ability to both connect deeply with customers while also building narratives and teams to drive rapid growth. AI-driven identity threats are one of the defining challenges of our era, and Varun's ability to translate complex, high-stakes problems into compelling narratives and solutions will serve GetReal well as it scales and the unique threat goes mainstream."

Kohli is a category-defining go-to-market leader with experience spanning startups and large enterprises, including Symantec (acquired by Broadcom), Feedzai, Skycure, ArcSight, IronPort Systems, and CipherTrust, contributing to numerous successful exits throughout his career. Kohli joins GetReal from Cequence Security, where, as Chief Marketing Officer, he didn't just run a marketing team — he rewrote the rules of an entire industry. Under his leadership, Kohli coined and operationalized the category of Unified API Protection (UAP), giving the fragmented API security market its defining framework and forcing competitors, analysts, and buyers to reorganize around a new standard. The result: Cequence emerged as one of only two companies recognized as leaders in the API security space — a noteworthy accomplishment in a crowded cybersecurity landscape.

A recognized leader in his field, Kohli was named Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year in 2019 and CMO of the Year in 2023 by Enterprise Viewpoint Magazine. He has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, NBC's Today Show, MSNBC, FOX, USA Today and MarketWatch.

"We are at an inflection point in cybersecurity where trust in digital identity has become the central battleground," said Varun Kohli, Chief Marketing Officer at GetReal Security. "I've seen threats evolve from network attacks to application attacks to identity attacks — but this one feels different and personal. GetReal is not just another cybersecurity company. This is a response to one of the most important problems of our time. It's the rare company where the business model and the mission are the same thing."

Kohli's appointment follows GetReal's recent hire of Chief Revenue Officer Mark Priebe and the company's $17.5M Series A led by Forgepoint Capital, as GetReal continues to scale its leadership team to meet growing enterprise demand for real-time deepfake detection and AI-powered identity protection.

About GetReal Security

GetReal Security is the cybersecurity leader in detecting and mitigating threats posed by deceptive AI content, including deepfakes, impersonation and synthetic identities. Its enterprise-class digital integrity platform combines advanced detection, forensics expertise and threat intelligence to prevent fraud, maintain compliance, and restore trust. GetReal Security was co-founded by Dr. Hany Farid, the foremost expert on deepfakes and manipulated media, and is backed by Forgepoint Capital, Ballistic Ventures, Evolution Equity, Cisco, IQT and Capital One.

Learn more at getrealsecurity.com

SOURCE GetReal Security