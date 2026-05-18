GetReal Security Launches First Trust and Authenticity Platform That Combines Real-Time Continuous Identity Verification and Deepfake Detection

As Deepfakes Drive Over $1.6 Billion in Financial Losses in 2025, GetReal Protect Becomes the Only Solution to Detect, Authenticate and Continuously Verify Identity Across Voice and Video Communications

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GetReal Security, the leading cybersecurity company in real-time protection against deepfakes and AI-powered identity attacks, today announced the general availability of continuous identity verification within its flagship product, GetReal Protect. This platform is now available to any organization that relies on mission-critical digital workflows and interactions to conduct business.

With today's announcement, GetReal Protect becomes the first platform to offer a holistic, real-time solution that combines deepfake detection, impersonation detection and continuous identity verification across voice and video.

Most identity solutions rely on a single point-in-time check — a password entered, a face scanned once — authentication that is easily sidestepped using AI. GetReal Protect is the only platform which verifies continuously, ensuring the person who joins the call is the same person who stays on it — and the same, verified person who appears each and every time thereafter.

According to SurfShark, deepfakes drove over $1.6 billion in global financial losses in 2025 alone — compared to $130 million across the entire period spanning 2019 to 2023. Synthetic identity fraud is now the fastest-growing type of fraud worldwide, soaring 8x in 2025 according to a recent report from LexisNexis.

GetReal Protect addresses this threat through four integrated capabilities:

Deepfake detection: Is the person on the call authentic or synthetic, and is there manipulation?

Is the person on the call authentic or synthetic, and is there manipulation? Impersonation detection: Does the person presented match the claimed identity?

Does the person presented match the claimed identity? Continuous identity verification: Does that match persist — not just at entry, but at every moment of digital interaction and for as long as needed?

Does that match persist — not just at entry, but at every moment of digital interaction and for as long as needed? Global threat intelligence: Are any identities known threat actors or users with excessive risk?

GetReal Protect integrates continuous identity verification seamlessly with collaboration solutions such as Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex and Zoom as well as voice systems. The software complements existing stacks, including identity and access management (IAM) frameworks, with over 40 native integrations including Okta, Microsoft Entra and CyberArk.

When users provide consent and enrollment is complete, identity verification is automatic, frictionless and ongoing with no additional action required from IT teams, hosts or participants.

If the face on the screen no longer matches the enrolled identity, if the audio shifts to synthetic speech, or if a face-swap or morphing manipulation is detected, the platform surfaces it to the security team immediately. Configuration settings allow meeting hosts to be notified and provided with clear guidance for next steps, with deep contextual reporting available when incidents occur.

GetReal Protect is built on a foundation of user trust and consent. Verification does not occur unless participants consent, and data is owned by the individual and never shared — GetReal simply acts as the custodian on behalf of its enterprise customers. Enrollees have the right to revoke consent or remove data. This commitment to privacy is backed by SOC 2 Type II certification and compliance with GDPR, CCPA/CPRA and BIPA.

"Our digital lives are made up of sound waves and pixels, and until now we've been technologically limited in how we can protect a person's likeness," said Matt Moynahan, CEO of GetReal Security. "It's time we reverse engineered and reimagine the concept of a background check and move to a pre-ground check. Identity should come first. That's the kind of digital safety that businesses, governments, and individuals deserve in this new AI environment."

About GetReal Security

GetReal Security is the leading cybersecurity company in real-time protection against AI-powered identity attacks and deepfakes. Its enterprise-class digital integrity platform combines advanced detection, forensics expertise and threat intelligence to prevent fraud, maintain compliance and restore trust. GetReal's flagship product, GetReal Protect, combines five core capabilities: multimodal deepfake detection, global threat intelligence, continuous assurance, attack surface visibility and automated response. GetReal Security was co-founded by Dr. Hany Farid, the foremost expert on deepfakes and manipulated media, and is backed by Forgepoint Capital, Ballistic Ventures, Evolution Equity, Cisco, IQT, and Capital One.

Learn more at getrealsecurity.com

Supporting Quotes

"A combination of almost all of our personal data being readily available online, our general trust in what we see and hear on the other side of the screen, and the ability of generative AI to easily capture a person's voice and likeness has exposed an entirely new threat to all of us. We are not ready for this threat and the threats are not hypothetical. They are here and we need to be better prepared." — Dr. Hany Farid, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of GetReal Security.

"Every security leader I know is asking the same question right now: how do you verify you're talking to the right person when AI can create a fake identity in seconds? Point-in-time authentication made sense when attackers were trying to break into systems — now, that logic breaks down. The response has to be continuous, not episodic, and the industry is only beginning to reckon with what that requires. GetReal is the first answer I've seen that actually addresses the full problem. Not just detection, but continuous verification throughout the interaction." — Ed Amoroso, Founder and CEO of TAG Infosphere

"The consequences of trusting the wrong person in a high-stakes conversation — a hiring decision, a financial approval, a system access request — are severe. Knowing with confidence who you're talking to isn't a nice-to-have anymore. GetReal's approach to continuous identity verification is exactly the kind of control the industry needs, deployed where the risk actually sits and built to run alongside the security workflows enterprises already operate." — Jim Brennan, Chief Product and Technology Officer of GetReal Security.

SOURCE GetReal Security